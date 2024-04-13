Dune 2 OTT, digital release date: Is Chalamet and Zendaya’s sci-fi adventure coming to Netflix and Max?

Following a successful theatrical run, Denis Villeneuve's futuristic vision is now taking a digital route. Dune Part Two, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya alongside a star-studded cast, is coming to streaming and other digital viewing options shortly. This eagerly awaited release brings Villeneuve's epic sci-fi masterpiece directly to your living room. The digital version boasts a treasure trove of bonus content for fans with four film books. Here’s when and where to watch. Dune Part Two box office collection day 2: Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet in a still from the film

Dune 2 OTT release date

Dune: Part Two is currently the highest-grossing film domestically and internationally in 2024. Based on the second half of Frank Herbert’s seminal 1965 novel, the story serves as the sequel to Dune (2021). The movie will be available for digital rental and purchase on April 16 and will be available for Blu-ray and DVD in 4K Ultra HD on May 14.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also read: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Release date window, trailer, spoilers, all about Culling Games Arc

Dune 2 Blu-Ray and digital purchasing charges

Own Dune: Part Two and experience the vast deserts of Arrakis from the comfort of your couch. Here are the options:

Dune: Part Two is available in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, or DVD format at your favourite online and in-store locations. You can purchase the film in high definition or standard definition from select sellers for $29.99 USD. Craving a temporary spice fix? Rent Dune: Part Two for a 48-hour window for $24.99 SRP through PVOD services on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, and Fandango at Home.

Also read: Mufasa: The Lion King's first teaser out at CinemaCon with Moana 2, Deadpool 3: Full Disney 2024 lineup

Will Dune 2 have a Netflix release?

Forbes reports that there is a strong possibility of Dune 2, starring Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Christopher Walken, coming to Netflix later if Warner Bros. licenses the film to the streaming giant, similar to what they did with Dune (Part One).

When is Dune 2 coming to streaming on Max?

Dune: Part Two will eventually be available for streaming on HBO Max, as it is a Warner Bros. production. However, the specific release date for its streaming debut has not yet been disclosed. Speculations suggest that the movie will be released on the streaming platform after its digital sales completion and distribution. According to Discovery CEO David Zaslav, there are hints that Dune: Part Two will be released on Max in spring 2024.