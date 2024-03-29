Zendaya wants a character makeover in Euphoria season 3 after Dune: Part Two success: Report

Zendaya seems to be calling the shots after the success of her last film, Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two. A Variety report suggests that the actor had creative inputs for director Sam Levinson for her character graph in the upcoming Euphoria Season 3. (Also Read: Zendaya has directing potential? 4 best bits from Denis Villeneuve's chat with Steven Spielberg) Zendaya has suggested a new character makeover in Euphoria Season 3(Instagram)

What's happening at Euphoria?

As per the report, Zendaya wasn't very impressed by the new scripts of Euphoria Season 3 coming her way. She suggested that her character Rue, now a sober 20-something-year-old becomes a pregnancy surrogate. However, the suggestion was vetoed by the makers as they felt didn't go with the show's tone.

In a recent chat, Denis Villeneuve claimed that Zendaya has a keen sense of direction, as he gathered from the sets of Dune: Part Two. “There's someone that spent a lot of time behind the camera listening – Zendaya. She's very clever. I would not be surprised if one day we learn she wants to go behind (the camera),” he said.

About Euphoria S3

Now, the new script of Season 3 is likely to be ready by October, with the expectation to start filming in 2025. Earlier, HBO had announced that Season 3 stands postponed from its initial launch date in 2025. In a statement to Variety, HBO said, “HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.”

Now, there will be a five-year leap between the second and third seasons. Euphoria boasts of several movie stars, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and recurring player Colman Domingo who just received an Oscar nomination, with Storm Reid winning an Emmy earlier this year for The Last Of Us. Zendaya has won two Emmys for her portrayal of Rue in the series. Between Seasons 2 and 3, the Euphoria family lost star Angus Cloud and producer Kevin Turen.

The series is set in the fictional town of East Highland, California, who seek hope while balancing the strains of love, loss, and addiction. It is based on an Israeli show of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.