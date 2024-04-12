Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Release date window, trailer, spoilers, all about Culling Games Arc

Jujutsu Kaisen continues its reign of terror...well, domination! After crushing the competition as 2023's most-watched anime and bagging a Guinness World Record, the series is ready to open a new chapter in the Gojo universe. Season 2 left us with more cliffhangers than a haunted house. And now, with the wrap-up of the Shibuya Incident Arc, here is everything to know about the Culling Games Arc. Jujutsu Kaisen's sixth-anniversary cover for Weekly Shonen Jump has been released

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 deets

The fate of our favourite jujutsu sorcerers hangs in the balance, and only the next season holds the answer. MAPPA, the production company behind JJK, confirmed an adaptation of the Culling Game Arc right after Season 2. However, considering the two-year gap between seasons 1 and 2 of the show, the wait could be longer, especially if the production house plans to release a new movie adaptation like Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season release date

At the moment, there is no official release date for JJK season 3. However, it is expected to come out in 2025. Any earlier release date would be a pleasant surprise, but it is unlikely due to the industry's current situation. If a movie is planned, we might see Yuji Itadori and his friends on the big screen before the third season's release.

Is there any trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Thankfully yes. The first teaser and glimpse of JJK season 3 was dropped back in December 2023, reassuring the audience that the project is in continuation without delay. The glimpse dropped earlier too few references from the manga and also confirmed the Culling Games Arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 cast

According to Digital Spy, the anime's cast is expected to reunite. While we did bid farewell to some prominent faces in Season 2, including the death of Kento Nanami and other supporting cast members, the show will introduce new storylines. Speculations suggest that Satoru Gojo may not receive maximum screen time in the upcoming season.

JJK season 3 spoilers

The upcoming part of the manga will emphasise new character development and story arcs. It continues directly after the events that led to Gojo's exile and Yuji's death sentence. Without revealing too many details, the focus will shift to Yuta Okkotsu. If you haven't watched JJK 0, now is the perfect time to explore it to gain insight into Yuta's character and what lies ahead.

It seems that soon, as part of the Culling Game jujutsu sorcerers will be forced to fight against each other in a ritual that is said to generate an enormous amount of cursed energy. The ultimate goal of this ritual is to merge the population of Japan with Master Tengen. It remains to be seen what kind of impact this game will have on the world and the fate of the sorcerers who will be involved.