The Fable episode 2 release date and time, where to watch Katsuhisa Minami's Manga adaptation

The Fable, an anime series based on the popular manga of the same name by Katsuhisa Minami, is fast gaining a following among anime lovers. The first episode of the anime adaptation has already premiered and is heading into its second week of release. The Fable episode 2 release date and time(Pic credit: Disney)

The show is the latest title in a series of anime releases made possible through a partnership between Disney and the Japanese publishing powerhouse, Kodansha. Here’s when the second episode of the show coming out. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the show's release and other related news.

The Fable episode 2 release date

The Fable's next episode will be released on April 14th, 2024. The episode will be aired in Japan first before being released worldwide. Due to time zone differences, it will be available in many countries on April 13th, 2024.

The Fable episode 2 release time

The English-subtitled version of the anime will be made available about 30 minutes after its Japanese release.

Pacific Time: Sunday, April 13, 2024, at 9:25 am

Central Time: Sunday, April 13, 2024, at 11:25 am

Eastern Time: Sunday, April 13, 2024, at 12:25 pm

British Summer Time: Sunday, April 13, 2024, at 5:25 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, April 13, 2024, at 9:55 pm

Central European Time: Sunday, April 13, 2024, at 5:25 pm

Where to watch The Fable

Where can I watch The Fable anime? The new Fable anime will be streaming on Disney+ around the world, and in the United States, the series will be available on Hulu. The anime is part of a partnership between Disney and Kodansha. Kodansha is the publisher behind some of the most well-known manga titles in the world, such as AKIRA, Attack on Titan, and Ghost in the Shell. Unfortunately, Fable will not be available for Crunchyroll streaming. For Japan, it is streaming on Nippon TV.

About Fable

The Fable tells the story of a legendary killer for hire who dedicated his life to becoming the world's best assassin. Eventually, the tables are turned and Fable must learn to control his rage and adjust to a normal life if he is to survive. The Japanese manga series was created and serialized in the Seinen manga magazine Kodansha between November 2014 and November 2019.