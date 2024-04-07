Max Verstappen cheered on by Kelly Piquet and her daughter after win at Japanese Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen continues to show dominance with a win at the Japanese Grand Prix. Following a big first-lap crash involving RB's Daniel Ricciardo and Williams driver Alex Albon, the Red Bull driver took the lead in the race and stood at P1. Max Verstappen took the lead in the race and stood at P1. (Instagram/@F1)

Now, a heartwarming video of Max Verstappen's partner Kelly Piquet and her daughter, Penelope, was shared by the official Instagram handle of F1. In the video, Kelly can be seen asking Penelope to wave at Max, who is standing on the podium. Penelope excitedly shouts his name and flashes him a big, beaming smile. (Also Read: From Max Verstappen to Sergio Perez, a look at winners and losers from Japanese Grand Prix)

"A wholesome moment at the podium," wrote F1 as they shared the heartening video.

Watch the clip here:

This video was shared an hour ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained more than 2.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Many people also flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to the adorable video. (Also Read: Lando Norris' selfie with Alex Albon's grandmother ahead of Japan Grand Prix breaks the Internet)

Here's how people reacted on Instagram:

An individual wrote, "Max won, and I am not talking about the race."

A second said, "I'm a Ferrari and Sauber fan, but this was the most adorable thing I've ever seen."

"So sweet, this lovely moment makes me so happy," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "The cutest thing on the internet right now."

More on Japanese Grand Prix:

Verstappen and Red Bull's second driver Sergio Perez combined for another one-two finish for Red Bull following their season-opening victories in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. The winner of the Australian Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, was the last of the leading drivers to make their last pit stop. In the final circuits, he used the fresher rubber to get the better of McLaren's Lando Norris and teammate Charles Leclerc.