Lando Norris' selfie with Alex Albon's grandmother ahead of Japan Grand Prix breaks the Internet

Ahead of the Japan Grand Prix, McLaren's Lando Norris met Williams driver Alex Albon's grandmother at Narita Airport. The two shared a light-hearted moment and took a selfie. After Albon's grandmother took the picture, she also made sure that her grandson knew about it "so Lando won't think an old lady just made a claim to take a photo with him". Alex Albon's grandmother with Lando Norris. (Instagram/F1)

The official Instagram handle of F1 posted about the wholesome moment. They even shared a snapshot of Albon's grandmother's chat where she said that she "achieved one of her dreams".

Later, Albon posted the picture in his Instagram story and wrote, "Grandma has a new favourite driver, it seems". (Also Read: F1's ‘silly season’ is already in full swing)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than one million likes and numerous comments. Several people took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Check out how people reacted to the selfie:

An individual wrote, "Tell me this is not the cutest thing ever."

A second said, "The way she wanted Alex to reconfirm with Lando how the woman is his grandma, this is just too cute!"

"So Lucky! Lando Norris got to meet the sweet Grandma Albon!" posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Looks like grandma finally achieved her dream of meeting Lando."

"This is the best thing on Instagram right now," commented a fifth.

A sixth added, "This is the sweetest thing I've ever seen on the Internet!

I miss my grandmother."

"Alex's Grandma has good taste," said a seventh.

Another joked,"Two-factor authentication requested by grandma from Alex."

More about Japan Grand Prix 2024:

The main race is set to take place on April 7 at Suzuka International Racing Course. The race will bee covered in 53 laps.