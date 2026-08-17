Bombay HC clerk typing test glitches: Aspirants halt protest, demand re-exam

A communication issued by the Bombay High Court registrar (personnel) on Sunday stated that the typing examination was conducted smoothly for the post of clerk (through the agency), though a few technical issues were reported at certain examination centres, particularly at Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) and Kalyan (in Thane district).

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke, who joined the protest on Sunday, termed the exam glitches a "system failure" and supported the demands of the job aspirants.

Job aspirants protesting in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar against glitches in the Bombay High Court clerk recruitment typing test have called off their agitation after giving the administration a week to rectify the issues and announce a re‑examination.

The technical issues, if any, in regard to the said process conducted at the hands of the agency are being examined, and the candidates shall be duly informed by official communication about further appropriate course of action, it said.

Candidates complained that computers failed to function, with some saying their screens turned yellow and keyboards stopped working during the exam on Sunday.

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Around 2,900 candidates from Marathwada and Vidarbha appeared for the examination at various centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while around 13,000 candidates across Maharashtra were eligible for the test conducted in three sessions for 1,300 posts under the HC's Nagpur and Aurangabad benches.

Several aspirants who appeared for the test launched a protest here on Sunday. Dipke alleged that several candidates were declared failed without their fault and joined the demonstration demanding that the test be conducted afresh.

The candidates, however, called off the agitation late Sunday night and demanded that the administration make necessary rectifications in a week and conduct a re-examination.

Later, talking to reporters, Dipke said if the issue is not resolved in a week, a statewide protest will be held.

''The exam was conducted on Sunday at multiple centres. But during the exam, the computers and the keyboard were not working properly, and there was also a server issue. Candidates failed without finishing their exam,'' he claimed.

''This is a system failure, and the job aspirants were sitting in agitation against this. But the high court has taken cognisance of this agitation and said it will look into the issues and initiate steps," he stated.

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But the protesters are not fully satisfied. They have given a week's time to take positive steps on the demands like re-examination, which is their biggest demand, and it should be conducted under the high court's supervision and not any third party, Dipke said.

''If no positive step is taken, the students will be left with no option but to stage the agitation again. The agitation will be even bigger, statewide, and will continue till the demands are not fulfilled,'' he added.