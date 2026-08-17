Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Employees' Wing State President P Chandrasekhar Reddy on Sunday demanded a CBI investigation into both Mega District Selection Committee (DSC)-2025 and the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-I recruitment, challenging the coalition government to allow an impartial probe instead of using the APPSC issue as a diversion from the DSC irregularities and demanding that Education Minister Nara Lokesh must resign, taking moral responsibility for the DSC process. Probe DSC and APPSC, let truth come out: YSRCP's Chandrasekhar Reddy

Chandrasekhar Reddy said serious questions had emerged over question-paper leakage, sale of teacher posts, Sports Quota certificates, Government Order (GO) Nos 4 and 47, and subsequent changes in recruitment documents.

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He said evidence had also surfaced regarding certificates issued through sports associations and monetary negotiations for appointments.

"If the government genuinely believed that both DSC and APPSC were clean, it should have no objection to placing both before the CBI or a sitting judge," he said.

He maintained that APPSC Group-I examinations under the YSRCP government were conducted with CCTV surveillance, biometric and facial-recognition safeguards and manual evaluation in accordance with court directions.

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"If you have doubts about APPSC, investigate it. But investigate DSC-2025 with the same standard. Why should only DSC escape scrutiny?" he asked.

Chandrasekhar Reddy also condemned the suspension of teacher-union leaders who travelled to Delhi seeking TET exemption for long-serving in-service teachers, saying meeting elected representatives and submitting a representation was their democratic right. He further demanded the immediate revocation of the suspensions and an Assembly resolution seeking TET exemption.

He said, "Five DAs remained pending, and employee dues had increased from about ₹23,000 crore to ₹30,000 crore. YSRCP would raise DSC irregularities, teacher suspensions and employee grievances forcefully in the Legislature."

Responding to Minister Narayana, Chandrasekhar Reddy said he was ready for a public debate on DSC, government recruitment, employee benefits, debt, welfare, GSDP, Amaravati, land pooling or municipal administration.

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Earlier, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a blistering attack on the Telugu Desam Party-led (TDP) Andhra Pradesh government over the alleged irregularities in the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment process, urging Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to respond to the concerns raised by students, youth and unemployed people.

In a post on X, Jagan Reddy on Monday said lakhs of students, youth, unemployed people and citizens participated in rallies organised by the YSRCP across Assembly constituencies, questioning the government over issues affecting their future.

"Lakhs of students, youth, unemployed, and people across the State participated in the rallies organised today by the YSR Congress Party in Assembly constituencies, strongly questioning the government over its wrongdoing and making the movement truly inspiring," Jagan wrote.