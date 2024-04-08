Scary video shows Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 engine ripping apart during takeoff

A dramatic video has surfaced online showing the engine of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 tearing apart during takeoff. The incident adds to a series of mishaps for Boeing, raising concerns about aircraft safety even more. The flight returned to Denver immediately after crew members noticed a loose metal sheet covering one of the aircraft’s engines was sheared off during take-off. The experience was undoubtedly a nightmare for the passengers on board. Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing after engine cowling detaches mid-flight.

Southwest Airlines' Boeing engine cover rips apart

Following a ground collision between a Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787 and a British Airways Airbus A350 at London's Heathrow Airport on April 7, a chilling video surfaced on X, showing the engine on the Boeing 737-800 coming apart mid-flight. Shared by ABC's chief transportation reporter Sam Sweeney, the video captures the metal engine cover ripping off and flapping like sheets of paper as the aircraft prepares to take off. The cover collided with the wing flap of the aircraft, resulting in a “terrifying moment” for passengers aboard, ABC News reported.

“People in the exit row across from me started yelling at the flight attendants and showing them the damage. We turned around and made a full-speed landing. The pilots did a great job on the landing." ABC News quoted a passenger.

The flight left Denver International Airport at 7:49 AM local time, bound for Houston’s WilliamP. Hobby Airport. About 25 minutes after the flight took off, the plane landed back at Denver International Airport. The FAA is currently investigating the incident.

Boeing 737 mishap- FAA issues statement

Following the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement explaining that an “engine cowling had detached from the aircraft and struck one of the plane’s wing flaps.” Post managed to reach a Southwest spokesperson who attributed the mishap to a 'mechanical issue' with the aircraft, which was manufactured in 2017 according to FAA records. This is not the first mid-flight mishap experienced by the company, and the frequency of such incidents is raising concerns.

“Southwest Flight 3695 returned to Denver International Airport this morning and landed safely after experiencing a mechanical issue. Our Customers will arrive at Houston Hobby on another aircraft, approximately three hours behind schedule,” a Southwest spokesperson told the post.

Boeing and the airline industry have been in the spotlight since January of this year, when an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 made an emergency landing at Portland, Oregon, after a door panel detached in mid-air.

