Jaipuria Group, University of Denver sign MoU, to collaborate in providing exchange study programs and more

Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions and the University of Denver, USA, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for academic collaboration on Tuesday (March 26) at Ghaziabad. Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions and the University of Denver, USA signed an MoU to collaborate in key areas which include student and faculty exchange, collaborative research projects, collaborative online international learning projects, knowledge exchange programmes, and other academic cooperation in fields of mutual interest.

The ceremony was held at the corporate office of the Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions where a 10-member delegation from the University of Denver (DU) and the leadership team of the Jaipuria Group were present.

The University of Denver delegation was led by Mary Clark, Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor, and Dr Uttiyo Raychaudhuri, Vice Provost for Internationalization, along with senior leadership across the university including Deans and Directors.

Chairman Shishir Jaipuria represented the Jaipuria Group along with Dr. Daviender Narang, Director of Jaipuria Institute of Management, Dr Rajiv R. Thakur, Director General of Jaipuria School of Business, and Shalini Nambiar, Director Principal of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad.

Shishir Jaipuria, while addressing the signing ceremony, highlighted that the collaboration paves the way for creating a dynamic synergy between the Jaipuria Group and the University of Denver, adding that it takes forward the vision of NEP 2020 that promotes internationalization of education, collaborative research, and global student and faculty exchange.

Also addressing the gathering was Mary Clark, who said the University of Denver, by collaborating with the Jaipuria Group, aims to explore new possibilities of transforming education through diversity of ideas, talents, and expertise.

