AIBE 18 result 2024: Top 5 benefits that all AIBE qualifiers are entitled to, important details here

The results of the All-India Bar Examination (AIBE 18) have been declared today by Bar Council of India (BCI). Candidates who appeared in the 18th Bar Examination can check their results on allindiabarexmination.com or barcouncilofindia.org and check it. Cleared AIBE 18 2024? Here are the 5 benefits qualifiers will be entitled to. (Shutterstock)

Alternatively, candidates can also click on this direct link to view their results.

Notably, the All-India Bar Examination that is conducted twice a year by the BCI is a certification exam for law graduates willing to start practice of profession as Lawyer. As mentioned on its official website, the BCI conducts the exam in 50 cities across 140 centres as an open book exam. The objective behind the exam is to assess basic level knowledge of a member and lay down minimum benchmark for practicing law.

Notably, candidates who cleared the AIBE 18 will now be entitled to certain benefits. In this article, we will look at the top five benefits of those who qualified the exam and how things change for them in their legal career moving forward:

1. CERTIFICATE OF PRACTICE (COP):

Candidates who qualify the AIBE are awarded a Certificate of Practice by the Bar Council of India, enabling them to attend court hearings in any tribunal courts and administrative bodies.

2. REPRESTING CLIENTS IN COURT

Once the Certificate of Practice is received, advocates will be able to represent clients in Indian courts, The COP is an essential component for legal practice.

3. LARGER LEGAL CAREER PROSPECTS

Another plus point of qualifying the AIBE it gives advocates the access to any courts in India. In other words, advocates with the Certificate of Practice can represent their clients and practice in court across the county.

4. CAN APPEAR FOR OTHER IMPORTANT EXAMS

After clearing the AIBE, candidates can appear for other government exams. Some of the exams include IBPS Law officer, Judiciary Law Officer and more. Most of these exams require enrolment as an Advocate with BCI as a main eligibility criteria.

5. ELIGIBLE FOR WELFARE SCHEMES

AIBE qualifiers are entitled to various advocate welfare schemes such as the Life Insurance, Accidental Insurance, and other financial benefits for serious illness, among others.

Notably, the 18th Bar examination of the council was conducted on December 10, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. The provisional answer key was released on December 12, 2023, and a window to raise objections was given between December 13 and 20.