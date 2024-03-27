Preparing for IIT-JEE: What does it take to crack India’s toughest examination? Here is what expert suggests

Most of us have heard of the famous saying, ‘Good things come to people who wait, but better things come to those who go out and get them,’ but there are only a few chosen ones who dare to live by the true essence of the ideology. While preparing for IIT-JEE, aspirants must have a strong dedication, and at the same time, remain positive.(StockPic)

In today’s competitive world, becoming successful is a pre-requisite – one should be ready to do what it takes to climb up the ladder of success right from an early stage, and above all, with patience. For a few success comes early, while there are others for whom the road might be slightly harder – but with hard work, they eventually make it.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

However, while burning the midnight oil may seem necessary for students, it is to be ensured that they do not burn themselves out and impact their mental and physical health in their pursuit of success.

Take the example of Kalpit Veerwal who went viral for his ‘rigorous study schedule’ shared widely on social media recently. The note showed how the former aspirant barely slept for 4.5 hours in the day and spent about 15-16 hours on his preparation.

But here is the catch - Veerwal, who claims to have secured an India rank one in the IIT-JEE exam in 2017, said although he got full marks in the examination, he “didn't study half as much,” adding that students who study this much usually end up burnt out and face skill issue.

Also read: IIT-JEE topper says he 'didn't study half as much' after aspirant's strict schedule goes viral

The question is - how much is too much hard work?

To have a clear understanding of this, the team Hindustan Times spoke to experts associated with the field of IITJ EE preparations who shared insights and tips for aspirants seeking to crack the exam.

Ramesh Batlish, a FIIT-JEE expert, highlighted that cracking the IIT-JEE is undoubtedly a challenging task that demands dedication, perseverance, and effective study strategies. Taking cognizance of the fact that every individual has different capabilities and ways of learning, Batlish suggested important tips that aspirants can follow. These are:

Effective Time Management: Time management is crucial for success in any competitive exam, including the IIT-JEE. Devoting a significant number of hours to study each day allows aspirants to cover a vast portion of the syllabus comprehensively.

Time management is crucial for success in any competitive exam, including the IIT-JEE. Devoting a significant number of hours to study each day allows aspirants to cover a vast portion of the syllabus comprehensively. Deep Understanding of Concepts: Simply putting in long hours is not enough; understanding the concepts thoroughly is equally important. It's not about the quantity of hours spent studying but the quality of study sessions. Aspirants should focus on understanding the fundamentals of each subject.

Simply putting in long hours is not enough; understanding the concepts thoroughly is equally important. It's not about the quantity of hours spent studying but the quality of study sessions. Aspirants should focus on understanding the fundamentals of each subject. Regular Practice and Revision: Consistent practice and revision are key to mastering the concepts tested in the IIT-JEE. Solving a variety of problems from different topics helps in reinforcing learning and improving problem-solving skills.

Consistent practice and revision are key to mastering the concepts tested in the IIT-JEE. Solving a variety of problems from different topics helps in reinforcing learning and improving problem-solving skills. Balanced Lifestyle: While a rigorous study schedule is necessary for exam preparation, it's essential to maintain a balance between study and other activities. Adequate rest, proper nutrition, and some form of relaxation or recreation are crucial for overall well-being and optimal cognitive functioning.

While a rigorous study schedule is necessary for exam preparation, it's essential to maintain a balance between study and other activities. Adequate rest, proper nutrition, and some form of relaxation or recreation are crucial for overall well-being and optimal cognitive functioning. Customization: Not every aspirant needs to follow the same study schedule. It's essential to customize study plans according to individual strengths, weaknesses, and learning styles. Students have to design their plans based on their needs for optimum output.

Not every aspirant needs to follow the same study schedule. It's essential to customize study plans according to individual strengths, weaknesses, and learning styles. Students have to design their plans based on their needs for optimum output. Health Considerations: Sleep deprivation can have detrimental effects on physical and mental health, including cognitive function and memory retention. While sacrificing some sleep may be inevitable during intense exam preparation, it's crucial to prioritize getting adequate rest to avoid burnout and maintain overall health.

Also read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work your way up to excel in competitive exams

The FIITJEE expert maintained that although hard work is essential, excessive stress can be detrimental to both mental and physical well-being, ultimately impacting performance. According to Batlish, aspirants must maintain a balanced routine that includes dedicated study time, breaks for relaxation or physical activity, and sufficient sleep.

He said, “It's essential to prioritize self-care and mental health throughout the preparation process to optimize performance and overall success.”

Furthermore, they must also set realistic goals and break down their study plans into manageable tasks. “Celebrating small victories along the way can boost morale and motivation,” said Batlish.

Also read: AIBE 18 result 2024 announced on allindiabarexmination.com, link to check BCI's Bar exam result

Few helpful tips for success

To crack the IITJEE, aspirants need to follow a few points to ensure overall success. Batlish shared a few helpful tips and tricks for aspirants preparing for their examinations. These are as follows: