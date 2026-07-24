The Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education will release the APTET June Hall Ticket 2026 on July 25, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of AP DSE at tet2dsc.apcfss.in. APTET June Hall Ticket 2026 releasing tomorrow at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, here's how to download (Pexels/Representational Image)

Candidates should download their admit cards as soon as they are available and check all the details carefully. Information such as the candidate's name, photograph, examination date, examination centre, reporting time and shift should be verified. If any mistake is found, it should be reported to the concerned authorities at the earliest so that it can be corrected before the examination.

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APTET June Hall Ticket 2026: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP DSE at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

2. Click on APTET June Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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The APTET June 2026 examination will be conducted from August 5 to August 21, 2026 . Two shifts have been scheduled each day. The first shift will be held from 9:30 am to 12:00 noon , while the second shift will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm . Candidates should reach the examination centre within the reporting time mentioned on the admit card and carry all the required documents for verification.

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After the examination concludes, the initial answer key will be released on August 24, 2026 . Candidates who wish to raise objections will be able to submit them from August 25 to August 31, 2026 . All the objections received during this period will be examined before the final answer key is released on September 8, 2026 and results on September 15, 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of APDSC.