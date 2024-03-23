 IIT-JEE topper says he 'didn't study half as much' after aspirant's strict schedule goes viral | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

IIT-JEE topper says he 'didn't study half as much' after aspirant's strict schedule goes viral

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 23, 2024 12:27 PM IST

Kalpit Veerwal, who claims to have secured an India rank one in the 2017 IIT-JEE exam shared his thoughts on an aspirant's study schedule.

Days after an IIT-JEE aspirant's rigorous study schedule went viral, an exam topper reacted to it. Kalpit Veerwal, who claims to have secured an India rank one in the IIT-JEE exam, said he "didn't study half as much". Veerwal took to X and posted his thoughts on the aspirant's strict schedule.

Snapshot of the aspirant's study schedule.
Snapshot of the aspirant's study schedule.

"I literally scored full marks in JEE Main 2017 (AIR 1) and didn't study half as much. Students who study this much usually end up burnt out, skill issue," wrote Veerwal in his tweet.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He further added, "I had received multiple offers from Kota coachings to stay in their VIP hostel and stuff, they were even paying me to attend their classes. I rejected and stayed in Udaipur only. I used to play cricket, watch TV, etc, with regular 8+ hours of studies. And I still felt pretty burnt out by the time I entered college, my whole first sem in IITB was basically enjoying." (Also Read: IIT-JEE aspirant's rigorous schedule: 4.5 hours of sleep, waking up at 4:30 am. Viral post)

Take a look at his tweet here:

This post was shared on March 21. Since being posted, it has gained close to two million views. The share also has more than 8,300 likes and the numbers are still increasing. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra calls for ranking change as list ranks IIT JEE tougher than UPSC)

How did other X users react to this tweet?

An individual wrote, "AIR 1 and all good for you, lad! However, undermining someone else's hard work to cope in a shorter duration (starting preparations in the 11th) while brushing off your privilege of doing so pretty early (starting preparations on the 8th) and calling that a 'skill issue' shows how condescending you are! Stop being so arrogant for a change!"

A second added, "This is nothing but thinly veiled pomposity. Tbh, it was expected from someone who is proud of getting a perfect score in a competitive exam. Your point about burnout is well taken, but there was no need to question their skill."

"Yeah, demeaning some hardworking kid who's doing his best. It says a lot about how well you are doing in life to take pleasure in demeaning a kid on the internet. Great going, Mr. AIR 1," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Preparation is not the same for everyone. Don't take it as something divine, study with your own pace and your own schedule."

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / IIT-JEE topper says he 'didn't study half as much' after aspirant's strict schedule goes viral
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On