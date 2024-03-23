IIT-JEE topper says he 'didn't study half as much' after aspirant's strict schedule goes viral

Days after an IIT-JEE aspirant's rigorous study schedule went viral, an exam topper reacted to it. Kalpit Veerwal, who claims to have secured an India rank one in the IIT-JEE exam, said he "didn't study half as much". Veerwal took to X and posted his thoughts on the aspirant's strict schedule. Snapshot of the aspirant's study schedule.

"I literally scored full marks in JEE Main 2017 (AIR 1) and didn't study half as much. Students who study this much usually end up burnt out, skill issue," wrote Veerwal in his tweet.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He further added, "I had received multiple offers from Kota coachings to stay in their VIP hostel and stuff, they were even paying me to attend their classes. I rejected and stayed in Udaipur only. I used to play cricket, watch TV, etc, with regular 8+ hours of studies. And I still felt pretty burnt out by the time I entered college, my whole first sem in IITB was basically enjoying." (Also Read: IIT-JEE aspirant's rigorous schedule: 4.5 hours of sleep, waking up at 4:30 am. Viral post)

Take a look at his tweet here:

This post was shared on March 21. Since being posted, it has gained close to two million views. The share also has more than 8,300 likes and the numbers are still increasing. Many people took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra calls for ranking change as list ranks IIT JEE tougher than UPSC)

How did other X users react to this tweet?

An individual wrote, "AIR 1 and all good for you, lad! However, undermining someone else's hard work to cope in a shorter duration (starting preparations in the 11th) while brushing off your privilege of doing so pretty early (starting preparations on the 8th) and calling that a 'skill issue' shows how condescending you are! Stop being so arrogant for a change!"

A second added, "This is nothing but thinly veiled pomposity. Tbh, it was expected from someone who is proud of getting a perfect score in a competitive exam. Your point about burnout is well taken, but there was no need to question their skill."

"Yeah, demeaning some hardworking kid who's doing his best. It says a lot about how well you are doing in life to take pleasure in demeaning a kid on the internet. Great going, Mr. AIR 1," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Preparation is not the same for everyone. Don't take it as something divine, study with your own pace and your own schedule."