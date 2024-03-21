IIT-JEE aspirant's rigorous schedule: 4.5 hours of sleep, waking up at 4:30 am. Viral post

It's widely acknowledged that students aiming to crack challenging competitive exams often dedicate themselves tirelessly, burning the midnight oil to secure good ranks. Highlighting the extent of their hard work, a user on X (formerly Twitter) recently shared the rigorous schedule of a friend preparing for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) to secure admission into the prestigious IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology). Notably, the young aspirant manages to allocate a mere 4.5 hours for sleep at night, underscoring the sacrifices one makes for academic excellence. The IIT-JEE aspirant's friend shared his daily routine on X. (X/@rcx86)

The user, who is named "Mr Rc" on X and identifies himself as a 16-year-old, shared a handwritten time-table of his 17-year-old friend.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"Schedule of a close friend who is preparing for JEE," he wrote, sharing a photo of the schedule.

Take a look at the young student's schedule:

According to the handwritten note, the teenager wakes up at 4:30 am after sleeping at midnight, getting just 4.5 hours of sleep. The first 2.5 hours of the morning are spent "revising previous chapters", according to the time-table. He then freshens up and from 7:45 am to 10 am, he does "class work". After a 15-minute nap, the IIT-JEE aspirant returns to "class work" till 12 pm.

He takes just a 20-minute break for lunch. Studies continue for the next three hours, followed by a 30-minute nap.

From 4 pm to 8:30 pm, the teenager attends classes. This is followed by a 30-minute session for "notes”. After a dinner break, he returns to studies all the way till 11:45 pm.

A note at the bottom of the schedule has a motivational message to help the boy get through the day.

"Never will you have this day again. So make it count," it says.

The JEE aspirant’s friend who shared the schedule on X said he strictly follows the schedule.

“He follows it very precisely. Filled with determination to bring his family out of poverty,” Mr Rc wrote.

Several people who saw the post spoke about how there are thousands of such young people and that there is no alternative to hard work, especially for those who are not from financially sound backgrounds.

A user who claimed to be an IIT student said he used to spend 10 to 14 hours a day to study while preparing for the tough JEE.

"Hard work has no alternative. Especially if you aren't rich and come from general merit," wrote Bengaluru-based cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy.