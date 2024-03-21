 IIT-JEE aspirant's rigorous schedule: 4.5 hours of sleep, waking up at 4:30 am. Viral post | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

IIT-JEE aspirant's rigorous schedule: 4.5 hours of sleep, waking up at 4:30 am. Viral post

ByShylaja Varma
Mar 21, 2024 11:58 AM IST

A 17-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant's daily routine, shared by his friend, drew mixed responses on X.

It's widely acknowledged that students aiming to crack challenging competitive exams often dedicate themselves tirelessly, burning the midnight oil to secure good ranks. Highlighting the extent of their hard work, a user on X (formerly Twitter) recently shared the rigorous schedule of a friend preparing for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) to secure admission into the prestigious IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology). Notably, the young aspirant manages to allocate a mere 4.5 hours for sleep at night, underscoring the sacrifices one makes for academic excellence.

The IIT-JEE aspirant's friend shared his daily routine on X. (X/@rcx86)
The IIT-JEE aspirant's friend shared his daily routine on X. (X/@rcx86)

The user, who is named "Mr Rc" on X and identifies himself as a 16-year-old, shared a handwritten time-table of his 17-year-old friend.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"Schedule of a close friend who is preparing for JEE," he wrote, sharing a photo of the schedule.

Take a look at the young student's schedule:

According to the handwritten note, the teenager wakes up at 4:30 am after sleeping at midnight, getting just 4.5 hours of sleep. The first 2.5 hours of the morning are spent "revising previous chapters", according to the time-table. He then freshens up and from 7:45 am to 10 am, he does "class work". After a 15-minute nap, the IIT-JEE aspirant returns to "class work" till 12 pm.

He takes just a 20-minute break for lunch. Studies continue for the next three hours, followed by a 30-minute nap.

From 4 pm to 8:30 pm, the teenager attends classes. This is followed by a 30-minute session for "notes”. After a dinner break, he returns to studies all the way till 11:45 pm.

A note at the bottom of the schedule has a motivational message to help the boy get through the day.

"Never will you have this day again. So make it count," it says.

The JEE aspirant’s friend who shared the schedule on X said he strictly follows the schedule.

“He follows it very precisely. Filled with determination to bring his family out of poverty,” Mr Rc wrote.

Several people who saw the post spoke about how there are thousands of such young people and that there is no alternative to hard work, especially for those who are not from financially sound backgrounds.

A user who claimed to be an IIT student said he used to spend 10 to 14 hours a day to study while preparing for the tough JEE.

"Hard work has no alternative. Especially if you aren't rich and come from general merit," wrote Bengaluru-based cardiologist Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live, Farmers Protest Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / IIT-JEE aspirant's rigorous schedule: 4.5 hours of sleep, waking up at 4:30 am. Viral post
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On