AIBE 18 result 2024 announced, link to check Bar exam result on BCI website

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 27, 2024 08:33 AM IST

AIBE 18 Result: Candidates can check it on allindiabarexmination.com or barcouncilofindia.org. The direct link is given inside.

AIBE 18 Result: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has announced results of the 18th Bar Examination. Candidates who have appeared in the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 18 or XVIII 2024) can now go to allindiabarexmination.com or barcouncilofindia.org and check it. The direct link has been provided below.

AIBE 18 result 2024 announced, link to check Bar exam result (Screenshot of the BCI website's result login page)

Check AIBE 18 result 2024

The result link has been given on both websites, and the candidates can check their scores using user ID and password created during the registration process.

AIBE 18 result 2024: 7 questions withdrawn; check cut-off marks

The Council, in its result notification, informed that seven questions asked in AIBE 18 have been withdrawn, and the result has been prepared based on 93 questions instead of 100.

Further, it informed that the passing mark is calculated as 45 per cent of 93 marks, which rounds up to 42, instead of 45 for general and OBC category candidates.

Similarly, for SC, ST and disabled categories, the pass mark is calculated as 40 per cent of 93, which makes it 37, the BCI added.

“The candidates who have uploaded other documents instead of the Enrolment certificate, their results are withheld. Those candidates need to send their enrolment certificates to the email address bci.helpdesk@smartexams.in before April 10, 2024. The results of such candidates will be declared by April 15, 2024,” the BCI notification on AIBE XVIII result reads.

Ahead of results, the BCI released the AIBE 18 final answer key on March 21, 2024.

The 18th Bar examination of the council was conducted on December 10, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. The provisional answer key was released on December 12, 2023, and a window to raise objections was given between December 13 and 20.

The All India Bar Examination is a certification examination which enables Law graduates to practice in a court in India. For further details, check the council's official websiteand the examination.

Exam and College Guide
