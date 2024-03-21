Bar Council of India, BCI has released the AIBE 18 final answer key on March 21, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for All India Bar Examinations can check and download the final answer key through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 18 final answer key out, direct link here (Shutterstock)

The official website reads, “Please note that the results of the exam will be published based on this final answer key. We have thoroughly scrutinized and reviewed all objections received from the candidates, and the final answer key has been prepared accordingly. Kindly download the revised answer keys.”

AIBE 18 final answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on AIBE 18 final answer key link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AIBE 18 examination was held on December 10, 2023, at various exam centers across the country. The provisional answer key was released on December 12, 2023 and the objection window was opened on December 13, 2023 and the objection window was opened till December 20, 2023.

The AIBE 18 results will be declared likely soon. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.