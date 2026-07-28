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    ISRO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 244 Assistant, UDC, Stenographers and other posts at isro.gov.in

    ISRO will recruit for Assistant, UDC, Stenographer and other posts. The last date to apply for 244 posts is August 16, 2026. 

    Published on: Jul 28, 2026, 14:24:53 IST
    Edited by Papri Chanda
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    Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in.

    ISRO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 244 Assistant, UDC, Stenographers and other posts at isro.gov.in (HT_PRINT)
    ISRO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 244 Assistant, UDC, Stenographers and other posts at isro.gov.in (HT_PRINT)

    This recruitment drive will fill up 244 posts in the organisation. The registration process has opened and will close on August 16, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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    Vacancy Details

    1. Assistant: 113 posts

    2. Junior Personal Assistants: 81 posts

    3. Upper Division Clerks: 22 posts

    4. Stenographers: 10 posts

    5. Assistants: 17 posts

    6. Junior Personal Assistants: 1 post

    Educational Qualification

    Candidates who want to apply should have a graduation degree with a minimum of 60% marks or a CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-point scale as declared by any recognised University, with a pre-requisite condition that Graduation should have been completed within the stipulated duration of the course as prescribed by the University.

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    The age limit should be 28 years as on August 16, 2026 (31 years for OBC candidates and 33 years for SC/ST candidates, wherever posts are reserved). Serving Govt. employees, Ex-Servicemen; Persons with Disabilities, meritorious Sportspersons; Widows, Divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not remarried are eligible for age relaxation as per Govt. of India orders.

    Application Fee

    The application fee is 100/-. However, initially, all candidates must pay 500/- per application as a processing fee. The Application fee will be collected only through the Online mode via the Bharatkosh e-Payment gateway, and the payment link will appear upon submission of the online application.

    Selection Process

    The selection process will comprise a written test. The written test will be conducted at 38 venues. The exam will comprise a single objective-type paper with a duration of 150 minutes.

    Based on performance in the written test, candidates will be short-listed for skill test in the ratio of 1:5 (maximum) to the category-wise number of vacancies, with a minimum of 10 candidates. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of ISRO.

    Detailed Notification Here

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    Home/Education/Employment News/ISRO Recruitment 2026: Apply For 244 Assistant, UDC, Stenographers And Other Posts At Isro.gov.in
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