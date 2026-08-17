KVS, NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 for first phase declared at cbse.gov.in, direct link to check here
KVS, NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 for first phase has been released. The direct link to check the first phase result is given here.
The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the KVS, NVS Tier 2 Final Result 2026 for the first phase on August 17, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Tier 2 recruitment exam for different teaching and non-teaching positions at the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti can check the results on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
The Tier 2 results have been announced for the following posts: PGT (Computer Science), TGT (Computer Science), Finance Officer, and Stenographer Grade I.
As per the official notice, candidates for whom the preference of organisation/region between KVS and NVS is applicable under the Recruitment Notification will be required to submit their preference through the application portal.
Direct link to check KVS, NVS Tier 2 Result 2026
KVS, NVS Tier 2 Result 2026: How to check
To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
2. Click on KVS, NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The Interview Call Letters for candidates shortlisted for the posts of PGT (Computer Science), TGT (Computer Science) and Finance Officer will be made available in their respective application logins after finalization of the interview schedule in consultation with KVS/NVS.
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The Skill Test Call Letters for candidates shortlisted for the post of Stenographer Grade-I will be made available in their application login after finalization of the Skill Test schedule.
Results for the remaining posts are also being finalised and will be declared in phases over the next few days. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites of CBSE, KVS and NVS for further updates.
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Results pertaining to the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) Tier-II Recruitment Examination will be declared separately through the official EMRS/NESTS website.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More