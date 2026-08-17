The Central Board of Secondary Education has declared the KVS, NVS Tier 2 Final Result 2026 for the first phase on August 17, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Tier 2 recruitment exam for different teaching and non-teaching positions at the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti can check the results on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. KVS, NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 for first phase declared at cbse.gov.in, direct link to check here

The Tier 2 results have been announced for the following posts: PGT (Computer Science), TGT (Computer Science), Finance Officer, and Stenographer Grade I.

As per the official notice, candidates for whom the preference of organisation/region between KVS and NVS is applicable under the Recruitment Notification will be required to submit their preference through the application portal.

Direct link to check KVS, NVS Tier 2 Result 2026

KVS, NVS Tier 2 Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

2. Click on KVS, NVS Tier 2 Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Interview Call Letters for candidates shortlisted for the posts of PGT (Computer Science), TGT (Computer Science) and Finance Officer will be made available in their respective application logins after finalization of the interview schedule in consultation with KVS/NVS.

NEET UG 2026 Success Story: Tailor's son Mohammad Ayan cracks medical entrance exam through self-study, secures AIR 2695

The Skill Test Call Letters for candidates shortlisted for the post of Stenographer Grade-I will be made available in their application login after finalization of the Skill Test schedule.

Results for the remaining posts are also being finalised and will be declared in phases over the next few days. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites of CBSE, KVS and NVS for further updates.

NEET UG success story: At 51, NEET aspirant with 2 PhDs and MBA secures government MBBS seat

Results pertaining to the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) Tier-II Recruitment Examination will be declared separately through the official EMRS/NESTS website.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of CBSE.