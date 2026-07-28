Physics Wallah (PW) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Navy Welfare & Wellness Association (NWWA) to provide educational support to the families of Indian Navy personnel. Under the initiative, different categories of scholarships have been announced for eligible beneficiaries. A full scholarship will be provided to the families of Indian Navy martyrs and personnel who lost their lives during service. In addition, the families of serving and retired Indian Navy personnel will be eligible for a 35% scholarship on PW's offline coaching programmes and a 25% scholarship on its online courses. PhysicsWallah collaborates with NWWA, announces scholarships for navy families

To avail of the scholarship, applicants are required to apply and submit the necessary identification and service-related documents. The applications will be verified jointly by the NWWA and PhysicsWallah before the benefits are granted. Through this initiative, eligible students will be able to access preparation for several competitive examinations, including JEE, NEET, UPSC, SSC CGL and State Public Service Commission examinations.

TS LAWCET Counselling 2026: Registration date extended till July 28, apply at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in These programmes will be available at PhysicsWallah's online learning platform as well as its network of offline centres. Commenting on the partnership, Alakh Pandey, Educator, Founder and CEO of PhysicsWallah, said that education brings security and hope to every household. He added that while Indian Navy personnel remain committed to protecting the country's seas, often staying away from their families, supporting the education of their children is a way of standing with the naval community and ensuring that their families receive meaningful support.

IIM Indore opens admissions for executive program in Healthcare Management with 12-month live online classes A spokesperson from the Indian Navy Welfare & Wellness Association (NWWA) said that the organisation has always worked towards the welfare of naval families, particularly in the education and development of children. The spokesperson added that the Partnering with PhysicsWallah to bring structured learning into the lives of our Naval families ensures that our children have consistent educational opportunities regardless of where their parents are posted. It is a meaningful step toward empowering our community through learning.”

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PhysicsWallah offers programmes across multiple education segments, including test preparation, skilling, coaching for higher education and support for education in abroad. Their courses are available in several Indian languages through online, offline and hybrid learning platforms. Founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari and headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the company began as a YouTube channel in 2014 and was listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited on November 18, 2025.