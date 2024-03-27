CBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Official websites, other ways to check scores

CBSE Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10th board examinations were held from February 15 to March 13 and results are expected next. The date and time for these results are awaited. CBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Different ways to check scores (Keshav Singh/HT)

As students wait for an official update on CBSE results, they can check different methods to view their scorecards:

CBSE Class 10th result on the official website

The official website for checking CBSE Class 10th result is results.cbse.nic.in. Apart from this, they are advised to keep an eye on the following three websites for updates:

cbseresults.nic.in. cbse.nic.in cbse.gov.in.

On DigiLocker

Apart from the websites mentioned above, the CBSE is expected to release Class 10 results on DigiLocker as well. Students check it on the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in – or the app, which works on both Android and iOS devices.

On the result day, the direct link to check CBSE results will be displayed on the DigiLocker app and website.

Marks sheets and certificates on DigiLocker

The CBSE provides digital copies of marks sheets and pass certificates on DigiLcocker. On the result day, they can check their scores on the platform and download marks sheets and certificates from it after a few days.

UMANG app, IVRS and SMS for CBSE board exam results

In the past, CBSE board exam results were hosted on the UMANG app as well. Additionally, these results were shared with students via IVRS and SMS. Detailed steps to view CBSE board exam results will be mentioned in the official notification.

CBSE Class 10th result 2024: Important details

Over 39 lakh students are appearing for the CBSE board exams this year. The Class 10 exam is over and Class 12 exams will continue till April 2. The board is is likely to announce Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day.

On the result day,some students may find the CBSE result portal slow after the official announcement. In such a situation, they can use these alternative methods to download their scorecards.

The following information are required to check CBSE board exam results:

Roll number

School number

Date of birth.