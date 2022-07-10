CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: How to get marks sheets on DigiLocker

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 term 2 and final results, 2022 are expected by end of this month. The board will announce results on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and on results.gov.in. Apart from these, direct links to check CBSE results will also be available on DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in and on the DigiLocker app. The platform will also host digital copies of marks sheets, certificates and other documents within a few days of result declaration. Students who wish to get their results can download the app from Google PlayStore (Android OS) or App Store (iOS).

As seen with many boards, CBSE's result website may not work properly due to heavy traffic and in such a situation, DigiLocker may serve as an alternative way to check results.

Students can check scores on the result day on digilocker.gov.in without signing up, using their roll number, school code and date of birth. But to get mark sheets, certificates, etc, registration on the platform is compulsory.

For this, after downloading the app or visiting the website, use your phone number registered with CBSE, Aadhar number and other required details.

The board may also send results via SMS and upload it on the UMANG app.