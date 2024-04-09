Netflix hit Queen of Tears to release two special episodes on THIS date starring Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won

The superhit K-drama Queen of Tears is heading towards two special releases following its massive success. The tvN rom-com, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, kicked off its second half with a bang, becoming the most-watched show domestically and securing the number one position on global Netflix. On April 8, it was announced that the show would include two additional episodes after the finale. Netflix hit Queen of Tears to release two special episodes (Netflix)

Queen of Tears gets two special episodes

The Queen of Tears series will wrap up its original run on April 28, KST, followed by the release of two new episodes on May 4 and 5. We don’t know much about the special’s format and who will be in it yet, but some people are speculating that the ending will be a cliffhanger or an ‘open ending’. As reported by the Korean news outlet, “Details regarding the format and appearances of the main actors are currently under discussion.”

Queen of Tears becomes third highest rated show in tvN’s history

Recently, it was reported that the K-drama featuring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won has become the third highest-rated show in the history of broadcaster tvN. The show has surpassed the classic K-drama Reply 1988. The 2015 show featured industry well-known figures like Lee Hyeri, Park Bo Gum, and Ryu Jun Yeol. The top two positions are held by Goblin and Crash Landing On You, which are the only two K-dramas that have surpassed the 20 percent benchmark in ratings.

Plot of Queen of Tears

The K-drama follows Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In, a married couple experiencing marriage burnout after three years together. Hyun Woo, feeling emotionally distressed by Hae In's cold behaviour and her affluent family's demands, decides to file for divorce. However, he regrets his decision upon learning of Hae In's terminal illness. The series explores their journey of rediscovering love after facing burnout in their relationship.

