Kim Soo Hyun lands Best Actor nod; Ji Chang Wook, Kim Ji Won snubbed: See 60th Baeksang Arts Awards nominees list

The full nominations list for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards was announced on April 8, 2024. While Kim Soo Hyun snagged the Best Actor nomination for his ongoing series Queen of Tears for the upcoming 60th Baeksang Arts Awards, his co-star Kim Ji Won was snubbed. The award ceremony also barred Ji Chang Wook from a Best Actor nod.

The illustrious ceremony honouring representatives from the South Korean entertainment industry will be held at COEX in Seoul on May 7 at 5 pm KST. To be broadcasted by JTBC, the 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards narrowed down its list of deserving candidates, encompassing TV and OTT releases and films premiering between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

Certain ongoing series were also considered for the competing race if at least one-third of the shows had aired by March 31.

Some A-list snubs that fans couldn't get past this year included Kim Tae Ri - Revenant- and Kim Ji Won's - Queen of Tears - exclusion from the Best Actress category (Drama). Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook - The Worst of Evil - was also barred from the Best Actor (Drama) title.

On the other side, Exhuma swept the film category nods with each leading actor of the project - Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun and Yoo Hae Jin - landing a nomination along with other technical honours.

Here are the 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards nominees

TV/DRAMA

Best Female Entertainer

Kim Sook

An Yu Jin

Lee Soo Ji

Jang Do Yeon

Hong Jin Kyung

Best Male Entertainer

Kian84

Na Young Suk

Yoo Jae Suk

Calm Down Man

Tak Jae Hoon

Best New Actress

Go Yoon Jung for Moving

BIBI for The Worst of Evil

Yoo Na for The Kidnapping Day

Lee Yi Dam for Daily Dose of Sunshine

Lee Han Byul for Mask Girl

Best New Actor

Kim Yo Han for A Killer Paradox

Lee Si Woo for Boyhood

Lee Shin Ki for The Worst of Evil

Lee Jung Ha for Moving

Lee Jong Won for Knight Flower

Best Supporting Actress

Kang Mal Geum for The Good Bad Mother

Shin Dong Mi for Welcome to Samdalri

Yeom Hye Ran for Mask Girl

Lee Jung Eun for A Bloody Lucky Day

Joo Min Kyung for Behind Your Touch

Best Supporting Actor

Ryu Kyung Soo for The Bequeathed

Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl

Lee Yi Kyung for Marry My Husband

Lee Hee Joon for A Killer Paradox

Ji Seung Hyun for Korea-Khitan War

Best Actress

Ra Mi Ran for The Good Bad Mother

Ahn Eun Jin for My Dearest

Uhm Jung Hwa for Doctor Cha

Honey Lee for Knight Flower

Lim Ji Yeon for Lie Hidden in My Garden

Best Actor

Kim Soo Hyun for Queen of Tears

Namkoong Min for My Dearest

Ryu Seung Ryong for Moving

Yoo Yeon Seok for A Bloody Lucky Day

Im Siwan for Boyhood

d Best Technical Direction

Kim Dong Shik and Im Wan Ho for Whales and I - camera

Yang Hong Sam and Park Ji Won for Revenant - art

Lee Seok Geun for Korea-Khitan War - costume

Lee Sung Kyu for Moving - VFX

Ha Ji Hee for The Matchmakers - art

Best Screenplay

Kang Full for Moving

Kim Eun Hee for Revenant

Bae Se Young for The Good Bad Mother

Lee Nam Gyu, Oh Bo Hyun and Kim Sa Hee for Daily Dose of Sunshine

Jeon Go Woon and Im Dae Hyun for LTNS

Best Director

Park In Je for Moving

Lee Myung Woo for Boyhood

Lee Chang Hee for A Killer Paradox

Jung Ji Hyun for Lies Hidden in My Garden

Han Dong Wook for The Worst of Evil

Best Educational Show

Whales and I (SBS)

Population Planning - Ultra-Low Birth Rate (EBS1)

Japanese Person Ozawa (KBS1)

There is No Sustainable Earth (KBS1)

1980, Lochon and Chauvel (KBS1)

Best Variety Show

I am Solo (SBS Plus, ENA)

The Community (wavve)

A Clean Sweep (JTBC)

Adventure by Accident 2 (MBC)

Pinggyego

Best Drama

The Good Bad Mother (JTBC)

Moving (Disney+)

Revenant (SBS)

My Dearest (MBC)

Daily Dose of Sunshine (Netflix)

FILM

Best New Actress

Go Min Si for Smugglers

BIBI for Hopeless

Moon Seung Ah for The Hill of Secrets

Oh Woo Ri for Hail to Hell

Lim Sun Woo for Ms Apocalypse

Best New Actor

Kim Seon Ho for The Childe

Kim Young Sung for Big Sleep

Lee Do Hyun for Exhuma

Joo Jong Hyuk for Iron Mask

Hong Sa Bin for Hopeless

Best New Director

Kim Chang Hoon for Hopeless

Park Young Joo for Citizen of a Kind

Yoo Jae Sun for Sleep

Lee Jung Hong for A Wild Roomer

Cho Hyun Chul for The Dream Songs

Best Technical Direction

Kim Byung In for Exhuma - audio

Lee Mo Gae for 12.12: The Day - camera

Jung Yi Jin for Cobweb - art

Jin Jong Hyun for The Moon - VFX

Hwang Ho Kyun for 12.12: The Day - SFX makeup

Best Scenario

Park Jung Ye for Killing Romance

Yoo Jae Sun for Sleep

Lee Ji Eun for The Hill of Secrets

Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma

Hong In Pyo, Hong Won Chan, Lee Young Jong and Kim Sung Soo for 12.12: The Day

Gucci Impact Award

The Dream Songs

Greenhouse

The Hill of Secrets

Ms Apocalypse

Citizen of a Kind

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Sun Young for Concrete Utopia

Yum Jung Ah for Alienoid 2

Yeom Hye Ran for Citizen of a Kind

Lee Sang Hee for My Name is Loh Kiwan

Krystal for Cobweb

Best Supporting Actor

Kim Jong Soo for Smugglers

Park Geun Hyung for Picnic

Park Jung Min for Smugglers

Song Joong Ki for Hopeless

Yoo Hae Jin for Exhuma

Best Actress

Kim Go Eun for Exhuma

Ra Mi Ran for Citizen of a Kind

Yum Jung Ah for Smugglers

Honey Lee for Killing Romance

Jung Yu Mi for Sleep

Best Actor

Kim Yoon Seok for Noryang: Deadly Sea

Lee Byung Hun for Concrete Utopia

Jung Woo Sung for 12.12: The Day

Choi Min Shik for Exhuma

Hwang Jung Min for 12.12: The Day

Best Director

Kim Sung Soo for 12.12: The Day

Kim Han Min for Noryang: Deadly Sea

Ryu Seung Wan for Smugglers

Uhm Tae Hwa for Concrete Utopia

Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma

Best Film

Cobweb

Noryang: Deadly Sea

12.12: The Day

Concrete Utopia

Exhuma

Congratulations to all Baeksang Arts Awards nominations!