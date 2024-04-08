Kim Soo Hyun lands Best Actor nod; Ji Chang Wook, Kim Ji Won snubbed: See 60th Baeksang Arts Awards nominees list
Kim Soo Hyun bags Best Actor nomination for ongoing series Queen of Tears, while Ji Chang Wook's Worst of Evil role snubbed at Baeksang Arts Awards 2024.
The full nominations list for the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards was announced on April 8, 2024.
The illustrious ceremony honouring representatives from the South Korean entertainment industry will be held at COEX in Seoul on May 7 at 5 pm KST. To be broadcasted by JTBC, the 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards narrowed down its list of deserving candidates, encompassing TV and OTT releases and films premiering between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.
Certain ongoing series were also considered for the competing race if at least one-third of the shows had aired by March 31.
Some A-list snubs that fans couldn't get past this year included Kim Tae Ri - Revenant- and Kim Ji Won's - Queen of Tears - exclusion from the Best Actress category (Drama). Meanwhile, Ji Chang Wook - The Worst of Evil - was also barred from the Best Actor (Drama) title.
On the other side, Exhuma swept the film category nods with each leading actor of the project - Choi Min Shik, Kim Go Eun, Lee Do Hyun and Yoo Hae Jin - landing a nomination along with other technical honours.
Here are the 2024 Baeksang Arts Awards nominees
TV/DRAMA
Best Female Entertainer
- Kim Sook
- An Yu Jin
- Lee Soo Ji
- Jang Do Yeon
- Hong Jin Kyung
Best Male Entertainer
- Kian84
- Na Young Suk
- Yoo Jae Suk
- Calm Down Man
- Tak Jae Hoon
Best New Actress
- Go Yoon Jung for Moving
- BIBI for The Worst of Evil
- Yoo Na for The Kidnapping Day
- Lee Yi Dam for Daily Dose of Sunshine
- Lee Han Byul for Mask Girl
Best New Actor
- Kim Yo Han for A Killer Paradox
- Lee Si Woo for Boyhood
- Lee Shin Ki for The Worst of Evil
- Lee Jung Ha for Moving
- Lee Jong Won for Knight Flower
Best Supporting Actress
- Kang Mal Geum for The Good Bad Mother
- Shin Dong Mi for Welcome to Samdalri
- Yeom Hye Ran for Mask Girl
- Lee Jung Eun for A Bloody Lucky Day
- Joo Min Kyung for Behind Your Touch
Best Supporting Actor
- Ryu Kyung Soo for The Bequeathed
- Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl
- Lee Yi Kyung for Marry My Husband
- Lee Hee Joon for A Killer Paradox
- Ji Seung Hyun for Korea-Khitan War
Best Actress
- Ra Mi Ran for The Good Bad Mother
- Ahn Eun Jin for My Dearest
- Uhm Jung Hwa for Doctor Cha
- Honey Lee for Knight Flower
- Lim Ji Yeon for Lie Hidden in My Garden
Best Actor
- Kim Soo Hyun for Queen of Tears
- Namkoong Min for My Dearest
- Ryu Seung Ryong for Moving
- Yoo Yeon Seok for A Bloody Lucky Day
- Im Siwan for Boyhood
d Best Technical Direction
- Kim Dong Shik and Im Wan Ho for Whales and I - camera
- Yang Hong Sam and Park Ji Won for Revenant - art
- Lee Seok Geun for Korea-Khitan War - costume
- Lee Sung Kyu for Moving - VFX
- Ha Ji Hee for The Matchmakers - art
Best Screenplay
- Kang Full for Moving
- Kim Eun Hee for Revenant
- Bae Se Young for The Good Bad Mother
- Lee Nam Gyu, Oh Bo Hyun and Kim Sa Hee for Daily Dose of Sunshine
- Jeon Go Woon and Im Dae Hyun for LTNS
Best Director
- Park In Je for Moving
- Lee Myung Woo for Boyhood
- Lee Chang Hee for A Killer Paradox
- Jung Ji Hyun for Lies Hidden in My Garden
- Han Dong Wook for The Worst of Evil
Best Educational Show
- Whales and I (SBS)
- Population Planning - Ultra-Low Birth Rate (EBS1)
- Japanese Person Ozawa (KBS1)
- There is No Sustainable Earth (KBS1)
- 1980, Lochon and Chauvel (KBS1)
Best Variety Show
- I am Solo (SBS Plus, ENA)
- The Community (wavve)
- A Clean Sweep (JTBC)
- Adventure by Accident 2 (MBC)
- Pinggyego
Best Drama
- The Good Bad Mother (JTBC)
- Moving (Disney+)
- Revenant (SBS)
- My Dearest (MBC)
- Daily Dose of Sunshine (Netflix)
FILM
Best New Actress
- Go Min Si for Smugglers
- BIBI for Hopeless
- Moon Seung Ah for The Hill of Secrets
- Oh Woo Ri for Hail to Hell
- Lim Sun Woo for Ms Apocalypse
Best New Actor
- Kim Seon Ho for The Childe
- Kim Young Sung for Big Sleep
- Lee Do Hyun for Exhuma
- Joo Jong Hyuk for Iron Mask
- Hong Sa Bin for Hopeless
Best New Director
- Kim Chang Hoon for Hopeless
- Park Young Joo for Citizen of a Kind
- Yoo Jae Sun for Sleep
- Lee Jung Hong for A Wild Roomer
- Cho Hyun Chul for The Dream Songs
Best Technical Direction
- Kim Byung In for Exhuma - audio
- Lee Mo Gae for 12.12: The Day - camera
- Jung Yi Jin for Cobweb - art
- Jin Jong Hyun for The Moon - VFX
- Hwang Ho Kyun for 12.12: The Day - SFX makeup
Best Scenario
- Park Jung Ye for Killing Romance
- Yoo Jae Sun for Sleep
- Lee Ji Eun for The Hill of Secrets
- Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma
- Hong In Pyo, Hong Won Chan, Lee Young Jong and Kim Sung Soo for 12.12: The Day
Gucci Impact Award
- The Dream Songs
- Greenhouse
- The Hill of Secrets
- Ms Apocalypse
- Citizen of a Kind
Best Supporting Actress
- Kim Sun Young for Concrete Utopia
- Yum Jung Ah for Alienoid 2
- Yeom Hye Ran for Citizen of a Kind
- Lee Sang Hee for My Name is Loh Kiwan
- Krystal for Cobweb
Best Supporting Actor
- Kim Jong Soo for Smugglers
- Park Geun Hyung for Picnic
- Park Jung Min for Smugglers
- Song Joong Ki for Hopeless
- Yoo Hae Jin for Exhuma
Best Actress
- Kim Go Eun for Exhuma
- Ra Mi Ran for Citizen of a Kind
- Yum Jung Ah for Smugglers
- Honey Lee for Killing Romance
- Jung Yu Mi for Sleep
Best Actor
- Kim Yoon Seok for Noryang: Deadly Sea
- Lee Byung Hun for Concrete Utopia
- Jung Woo Sung for 12.12: The Day
- Choi Min Shik for Exhuma
- Hwang Jung Min for 12.12: The Day
Best Director
- Kim Sung Soo for 12.12: The Day
- Kim Han Min for Noryang: Deadly Sea
- Ryu Seung Wan for Smugglers
- Uhm Tae Hwa for Concrete Utopia
- Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma
Best Film
- Cobweb
- Noryang: Deadly Sea
- 12.12: The Day
- Concrete Utopia
- Exhuma
Congratulations to all Baeksang Arts Awards nominations!
