Queen of Tears, Wonderful World hold steady with the most buzzworthy drama rankings of the week

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won starrer romantic comedy series Queen of Tears and MBC's Wonderful World, led by Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo, have unswervingly held on to their dominating spots as the week's top-ranking dramas. Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won in Queen of Tears / Kim Nam Joo-Cha Eun Woo in Wonderful World.

According to the Good Data Corporation weekly list of TV dramas that kept the audience abuzz with excitement, tvN's Queen of Tears retained its top spot for the fourth week in a row. On the other hand, Wonderful World enjoyed its second rank following the tvN series' buzz.

These rankings are determined by taking into account every week's data accumulated from online communities, social media, articles, videos and blog posts. They feature both recent releases as well as upcoming titles.

Queen of Tears' buzzworthy success

Having premiered on March 9, 2024, the Jang Young Woo and Kim Hee Won directorial not only swept the list of most buzzworthy drama releases, but its cast also reigned over the corresponding buzzworthy cast members list.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's names, who play the titular romantic pair of Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In, shone atop the list at ranks 1 and 2, respectively. Their co-stars, Park Sung Hoon and Lee Mi Sook, enjoyed their spots in the Top 10 as they clinched the fourth and eighth spots.

On top of that, Song Joong Ki of Vincenzo fame, who recently appeared as a memorable cameo in the series, also gloriously took his place at the ninth rank of this list.

Wonderful World's reigning success

Cha Eun Woo trailed behind Soo Hyun and Ji Won to emerge at the third rank as one of the Top 10 actors generating the most buzz this week. His MBC Drama co-star Kim Nam Joo settled on the fifth spot, while the drama itself beat heavy competition to come in second as the most raved-about series this week.

Other dramas to make the Top 10 list were The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection, Wedding Impossible, Beauty and Mr Romantic, Nothing Uncovered, Third Marriage, Lovely Runner, Hide and Su Ji and U Ri.

tvN's Wedding Impossible wrapped up its 12-episode run on April 2, 2024. Its leading stars, Jeon Jong Seo and Moon Sang Min, secured the sixth and seventh spots in actor rankings.

Yet another tvN title, Lovely Runner, is an upcoming series starring beloved actors Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon. Based on a web novel, it's slated to premiere on April 8 at 8:50 pm KST.