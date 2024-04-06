Moon Sang-min, Kim Do-wan talk about their love for Indian naan, curry and films: I want to try local cuisine, meet fans

Just days away from his 24th birthday on April 14, actor Moon Sang-min has a lot to celebrate. His latest drama, Wedding Impossible has concluded on a high note, and the actor garnered praise for his portrayal of the ambitious yet endearing Lee Ji Han. Moon Sang-min catapulted into the spotlight with his performance as the arrogant yet considerate Grand Prince Seongnam in Under The Queen’s Umbrella in 2022. The show also won him the Best New Actor trophy at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards. (Also Read | Song Joong Ki's Vincenzo returns in Queen of Tears: Here are 5 other iconic Kdrama crossover cameos) Moon Sang-min and Kim Do-wan spoke about India.

Being hailed as the breakout star, the actor, in an exclusive interview with The Hindustan Times says he is overwhelmed with the response coming his way. “I feel grateful and lucky to have received such love after Under The Queen’s Umbrella. I did feel a little bit famous when the number of followers on my social media increased and people recognised me. Yes, there is some kind of pressure, but I am constantly learning from my colleagues and with the process of filming, so that's given me some confidence."

Studio Dragon’s romantic comedy Wedding Impossible is a quirky triangle. A struggling actor, Na A-jeong (Jeong Jong-seo), agrees to enter into a fake marriage with her gay best friend Lee Do-han (Kim Do-wan), a corporate heir, only to fall for his younger brother Ji Han (Moon Sang-min), who is against her and the marriage.

As Do-han shrouds his sexual identity from his family, escapism is his coping mechanism, rather than asserting his individuality. Actor Kim Do-wan, last seen in Sta and Doona, says the character was unlike any he had played before. “When I choose characters, I always want to try new things. Although I always have fears or concerns about playing a new character, there were no particular difficulties with acting Do-han. As regards his personality, we have something in common: we are both introverted and don't talk much. What's different is that Lee Do-han is a third-generation chaebol. Isn’t that the biggest difference between us?" he laughs aloud.

Kim Do-wan says he has his own method of getting under the skin of his characters. “Do-han is quiet in comparison to the rest, so I tried to stay calm. Also in terms of styling, since Do-han is free-spirited, I let my hair grow a little longer compared to previous dramas. In this way, I tried to make some external differences,” he said.

Moon Sang-min’s manipulative Ji Han, who has worked himself to the bone for his brother to inherit the company, leaves no stone unturned in medalling between Do Han and A Jeong. Moon Sang-min confesses he was drawn to the premise of the unusual triangle as well as the wordplay in the script, which he found refreshing.

“While reading the script as well as while filming, these wordplays make me laugh. I initially thought Ji Han was too complicated, but along the way, I understood he was someone unable to express how he feels.”

So, is he anything like his screen character? “I think Ji-han and I have pretty much in common. First of all, Ji-han talks a lot, and I tend to talk a lot too. (Laughs) And while my older brother was watching this drama, he told me that it was similar to what I do to my older brother. The difference is that Ji-han is overactive and I am not. I think that is the main difference between us. And the fact that I am not a chaebol," Moon Sang-min says with a laugh.

Moon Sang-min, who will be next seen in the rom-com Cinderella at 2 am, describes his current state of mind as happy. “I am grateful and happy with what I am doing right now. As I act in modern dramas, I feel like trying another period drama. I have wonderful memories of Under The Queen’s Umbrella." His on-screen brother Kim Do-wan says after playing gentle characters, he wants to try his hand at something dark. “If I get the chance, I want to play an evil role, a really bad villain.”

Both actors reveal being fans of Indian curry and naan, Kim Do-wan confesses it's his dietary staple. "I eat naan and curry every two weeks. I have also seen several Indian films, at the Bucheon International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival. While watching the movie, I felt that not only the acting but also the directing techniques were all excellent," he said. Moon Sang-min adds he wants to make a trip soon. “I want to try local cuisine and also meet my fans in person.” Wedding Impossible is streaming on Viki.

