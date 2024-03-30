Cha Eun Woo's Wonderful World drama ratings hit all-time high record ahead of his birthday

Happy birthday, Cha Eun Woo! Cha Eun Woo in a still from Wonderful World.

What better way for the singer-actor to celebrate his day than to do what brings him the most joy? As he makes the most of the day performing on stage amid his ongoing solo debut concert series Mystery Elevator, his latest K-drama outing has reeled in an impressive personal all-time high record.

According to Nielsen Korea, Eunwoo's Wonderful World garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 11.4% on Friday. March 29. Hitting its personal best record, the revenge mystery has witnessed a 5.1% rise in ratings from its previous episode's 6.3% height. The thriller series airs every Friday and Saturday, and its previously held record score was 9.9%, which it gained through the fifth episode.

About Cha Eun Woo

Born on March 30, 1997, the over-reaching, ambitious South Korean star is a singer and an actor. Branching out his identity as a member of the boy band Astro, Cha Eun Woo spread his wings as a full-fledged soloist as well in 2024.

Embarking on his first solo fan concert, Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator, earlier this year, the 27-year-old artist also made his official solo debut. Presenting his first album, Entity, with the lead single Stay, Eunwoo joined forces with American actress India Eisley for the main music video.

Eunwoo's 2024 K-drama Wonderful World is streaming on Disney+ for international audiences as he continues demonstrating his multi-hyphenate chops as an all-rounder artist. Taking on a challenging feat, he's reinvented his persona as an actor by stepping out of the box that initially typecasted him as a stoic high school male lead across several projects.

According to the Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute monthly analysis chart mapping out actor/actress brand value reputations, Eunwoo claimed the top spot for March 2024. Despite the tough competition, he sat atop with 7,583,893 points. In the cut-throat race, he defeated Queen of Tears' Kim Soo Hyun and veteran actor Choi Min Sik, who recently won laudable praise for his record-breaking 2024 occult film, Exhuma.

About Wonderful World Kdrama

As an ambivalent presence in the revenge drama plot, Eunwoo stars alongside Kim Nam Joo. The latter leads the narrative as an author whose life takes a tragic turn when her son dies in an accident. Seeking justice for him, she herself ends on the wrong side of the tracks. The MBC TV Original series, written by Kim Ji Eun, premiered on March 1, 2024.

Wonderful World Episode 9 aired on March 29; the tenth entry will drop today, i.e. March 30. Episodes 11-14 are expected to switch their airing schedule to Tuesday-Wednesday timeslots.