BTS K-drama Youth release window and streaming platform locked; here's what we know

The long wait for the BTS-inspired K-drama Youth has finally run its course. Releasing soon this year, the show will pick up the tearjerking narrative established by the K-pop music act's fictional concept, overarchingly referred to as the ‘Bangtan Universe’. Breathing back life into the group's long-running storyline, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life (also recognised as HYYH), the series has been produced by HYBE Labels in collaboration with Chorokbaem Media and Finger Labs. Youth K-drama inspired by the BTS 'HYYH era' will be available for exclusive pre-sale in April.

Joining the tumultuous adolescent years of seven teenagers, the show has been in production since 2020. Although filming wrapped up in 2021, it has witnessed several delays. Things are finally looking up for the fans who've been hanging by a thread to lay their eyes on this premiere.

BTS K-drama Youth Release Date

The BTS Universe-inspired series has finally locked its release window for April 2024. The highly anticipated and much-delayed show will exclusively premiere via the one-of-its-kind platform Xclusive. Its final reported April release date is yet to be announced.

How to watch the Youth K-drama?

The Finger Labs creation - Xclusive - is a platform that powers through Web 3.0 technology. The company will push for the platform's content distribution business by launching the Youth series in April.

The soap opera is expected to be released sequentially, especially since it's said to be divided into three parts with 12 total episodes making a season. A pre-sale for the entire series will open in April, with its availability lasting a month. Fans may gain exclusive early access to the series through this alternative. Later in May, the show will be available for the fans, with purchase options per episode popping up.

BTS K-drama cast

Cast member Character Character in the BTS lore Seo Ji Hoon Kim Hwan Kim Seok Jin Ro Jong Hyun Cein Min Yoon Gi Ahn Jo Ho Hosu Jung Ho Seok Seo Young Joo Dogeon Kim Nam Joon Kim Yoon Woo Haru Park Jimin Jung Woo Jin Jooan Kim Tae Hyung Jeon Jin Seo Jeha Jeon Jungkook

Youth Plot

Harnessing the poignant themes stretched out across the Bangtan Universe extensively unravels through the music video storyline, short films, video games and webtoons. Some sources have also called the series ‘Begins Youth’.

The show is centred around a friend group - Hwan, Cein, Hosu, Dogeon, Haru, Jooan, and Jeha - that grapples with a never-ending string of challenges. From familial struggles to societal burdens and much more, the K-drama will pit the septet's friendship as the moral centre, illustrating that their meaningful bond can overcome any and every obstacle.