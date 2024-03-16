Astro's Cha Eun Woo reigns supreme in March brand rankings; BTS' Jimin, Seventeen members make Top 5

Data collected from February 16 to March 16 determined this month's brand reputation rankings for boy group members for this month. Korean Business Research Institute rankings carefully examined the consumer participation, communication, media coverage and community awareness indexes of 724 boy group members, with singer-actor Cha Eun Woo ultimately topping the list with an index of 3,970,495. His new chart-topping performance showed a 15.81% rise compared to his February score. Several other beloved K-pop boys took the lead. Here's what the March chart looked like: Astro's Cha Eun Woo, BTS' Jimin and Seventeen's Jeonghan make it to the Top 5 K-pop brand rankings for March.(Instagram)

Astra Cha Eun Woo dominates March brand reputation rankings

The Astro member's sky-rocketing success coincides with his attributing contributions to the poignant MBC Drama thriller Wonderful World. Sharing the screen with Kim Nam Joo, the 26-year-old performer enjoyed soaring viewership ratings. On March 15, Nielsen Korea analysed his K-drama's fifth episode, which garnered an average nationwide rating of 9.9%, hitting a new high altogether.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The ‘97 Liner even made his long-awaited solo debut in February with the mini album Entity in addition to kicking off his Myster Elevator tour. His recent advances in the entertainment industry synonymously associated him with high-ranking keywords on the indexes, including “Wonderful World, "Face Genius", and “You’re the best.” Gaining 92.77% positive reactions on his positivity-negativity analysis, the Stay hitmaker.

Also read | Blackpink's Lisa-Seventeen's Mingyu buddy up at the Bulgari event in Seoul

Due to his persistent media outings, Eun Woo has enjoyed his secure spot in the Top 5 for the past few months owing to his persistent media outings. RIIZE's Wonbin and he have switched spots this month, as the former dominated the February chart, with the True Beauty actor sitting on the second spot.

Seventeen members make it to the Top 5 March brand rankings

Seventeen's Jeonghan and Wonwoo scored in the third and fourth ranks, respectively, this month. The former star's score saw a 43.59% growth since last month, whereas Wonwoo made a 25.08% higher jump in March. On the other hand, Mingyu reigned victorious at the 20th spot, with SCoups and Hoshi following him in the 25th and 27 positions.

BTS members in the Top 20

While Park Jimin led the septet in these brand rankings with an index of 2,093,987, his bandmates made it to the Top 20 spots. Jin came in next with his 11th spot, and Jungkook, V aka Kim Tae Hyung, Suga, and RM occupied the ranks 16-19. J-Hope, on the other hand, dropped to the 22nd post.

Top 30 Boy Group member brand rankings