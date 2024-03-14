Blackpink's Lisa-Seventeen's Mingyu become fashionista buddies at the Bulgari event in Seoul

As faces of global luxury brands, Blackpink's Lisa and Seventeen's Mingyu held their fashionista cards at the Bulgari Studio event in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, March 14. The fellow K-pop '97 liners were all smiles at the local event. Presumably, sporting Bulgari jewellery, the buzzworthy duo kept things minimal while their fashionable auras spoke loud for them at the crowded venue. Blackpink's Lisa and Seventeen's Mingyu were spotted at the Bulgari Studio event in Seoul on March 14.

Lisa and Mingyu exchanged jokes aplenty and were pictured constantly sharing laughs like “two pretty best friends." They posed together for several tabloid snaps at Theatre des Lumieres in Seoul. Their dressing aesthetic followed the uniform monochrome theme of outfits usually spotted at South Korean red-carpet events like music or drama award ceremonies.

Thai rapper Lalisa Manobal donned a skin-hugging little black dress with a long trail, holding her hair tightly in a clean bun-like hairdo. Her fringes and front loose hair strands created enough drama for eyes to be locked on her. Mingyu took her side during the event as he, too, swore by a black attire and kept things suave and dandy with his blazer-pants set, pulling all the focus to the token jewellery pieces around his neck.

Blackpink Lisa - Seventeen Mingyu

The undefeated visuals of the starry duo took the recently concluded 2024 Paris Fashion Week by storm. While Mingyu stepped out to grace the Dior Autumn-Winter 2024-25 event on February 27, Lisa charmed the gathering at the Louis Vuitton Women's Fall-Winter show on the final day, March 5. She, again, put the spotlight on her one-of-a-kind Bulgari pendant, allegedly worth $153,200. Recently, the audacious idol stole the limelight with her new Bulgari campaign video, introducing the B.Zero1 jewellery collection.

The ethereal LALISA hitmaker also made headlines with the Thai KinnPorsche series breakout star Mile Phakphum Romsaithong as they were spotted sitting together at the event. The 26-year-old LLOUD CEO won her fans' hearts by not passing up the opportunity to greet them. The “humble queen” proved yet again why she is loved by so many. Often declared a “real life doll” and Bulgari's “main event,” Lisa never fails to make her fans smile, even through their mobile screens.

Stars spotted at the Bulgari event:

Some other notable A-list stars in attendance at the Bulgari Korea event were Korean actor Lee Jong Suk, Pia Wurtzbach, AKA Miss Universe 2015, Brazillian actress Marina Ruy Barbosa, Turkish actress Serenay Sarikaya, Vietnamese singer Tóc Tiên, Filipino actress Nadine Lustre and Brazillian surfer Pedro Scooby. ENHYPEN members Jungwon and Ni-ki were among the other K-pop idols who graced the social gala.

Lisa's longtime friend and manager, Alice Kang, accompanied her as well. The inseparable duo even made it to Taylor Swift's Singapore Eras Tour Day 2 on March 3.

Blackpink's Lisa pictured at the Bulgari Korea event:

Marina Ruy Barbosa and Lisa:

Brazillian actress Marina Ruy Barbosa posed with Lalisa Manobal at the Bulgari event. She eventually posted the pictures on her official X (Twitter) account.(X / @mariruybarbosa)

Vietnamese singer Tóc Tiên and Lisa: