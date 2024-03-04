K-pop idols at Paris Fashion Week 2024: Blackpink's Jisoo, Stray Kids' Felix, TWICE's Momo and others

Social media trends have a deep-seated affinity for K-pop idols, especially when they're slaying the world stage as their fanciest selves. Once again, these global stars have raised the bar as poised representatives of their backgrounds and art. The 2024 Paris Fashion Week kicked off on February 26 and will conclude with flair on March 5. So far, each K-pop artist who's made it to the Parisian showcase has won internet trends. Moreover, their interactions with Hollywood stars and other A-list guests have only added extra spice to their professional escapade. Jisoo attended the Dior show on February 27, whereas Momo came out to support Miu Miu on March 4. Felix is expected to represent Louis Vuitton on the Paris Fashion Week 2024 closing day, March 5. (Instagram)

Dior ambassador, Blackpink's Jisoo, was among the first A-listers to have left the Parisian air in a daze. Thereafter, her bandmate Rosé attended the YSL womenswear presentation on February 27. Here are the other K-pop stars who were in attendance at the PFW 24:

K-pop idols at Paris Fashion Week 2024:

Blackpink's Jisoo

Date: February 27

Show: Dior AW 2024 (Autumn-Winter 2024-2025)

Blackpink's Rosé

Date: February 27

Show: YSL Women's Winter 24

Seventeen's Mingyu

Date: February 27

Show: Dior AW24 (Autumn-Winter 2024-2025)

Itzy's members: Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeyeong and Yuna (Lia was absent due to health reasons)

Date: February 28

Show: Courreges FW24 fall-winter 2024/2025

Seventeen's Dino

Date: February 29

Show: Off-White FW24

aespa's Giselle

Date: March 1

Show: Loewe FW24

Stray Kids' Seungmin

Date: March 1

Show: Made his Paris Fashion Week debut at the Loewe fall-winter 2024 women's runway

Though not at the PFW24, Seungmin's bandmate Hyunjin also became the talk of the town when he attended his first-ever Milan Fashion Week as a Versace ambassador. Moreover, he stole the spotlight and social media trends with snaps of him sitting next to Anne Hathaway.

Twice's Momo

Date: March 4

Show: Miu Miu FW24 - Fall/winter 2024

Stray Kids' Felix

Date: Expected to attend on the last day, March 5

Show: Louis Vuitton

Blackpink's Jennie

Date: Expected to attend on March 5.

Show: Chanel