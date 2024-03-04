K-pop idols at Paris Fashion Week 2024: Blackpink's Jisoo, Stray Kids' Felix, TWICE's Momo and others
K-pop idols' presence at the Paris Fashion Week 2024 may just have beneficially worked in favour of the vogue trends.
Social media trends have a deep-seated affinity for K-pop idols, especially when they're slaying the world stage as their fanciest selves. Once again, these global stars have raised the bar as poised representatives of their backgrounds and art. The 2024 Paris Fashion Week kicked off on February 26 and will conclude with flair on March 5. So far, each K-pop artist who's made it to the Parisian showcase has won internet trends. Moreover, their interactions with Hollywood stars and other A-list guests have only added extra spice to their professional escapade.
Dior ambassador, Blackpink's Jisoo, was among the first A-listers to have left the Parisian air in a daze. Thereafter, her bandmate Rosé attended the YSL womenswear presentation on February 27. Here are the other K-pop stars who were in attendance at the PFW 24:
K-pop idols at Paris Fashion Week 2024:
Blackpink's Jisoo
Date: February 27
Show: Dior AW 2024 (Autumn-Winter 2024-2025)
Blackpink's Rosé
Date: February 27
Show: YSL Women's Winter 24
Also read: Monsta X, IVE undergo Elon Musk's SpaceX makeover; Agency responds to the hack
Seventeen's Mingyu
Date: February 27
Show: Dior AW24 (Autumn-Winter 2024-2025)
Itzy's members: Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeyeong and Yuna (Lia was absent due to health reasons)
Date: February 28
Show: Courreges FW24 fall-winter 2024/2025
Seventeen's Dino
Date: February 29
Show: Off-White FW24
aespa's Giselle
Date: March 1
Show: Loewe FW24
Stray Kids' Seungmin
Date: March 1
Show: Made his Paris Fashion Week debut at the Loewe fall-winter 2024 women's runway
- Though not at the PFW24, Seungmin's bandmate Hyunjin also became the talk of the town when he attended his first-ever Milan Fashion Week as a Versace ambassador. Moreover, he stole the spotlight and social media trends with snaps of him sitting next to Anne Hathaway.
Twice's Momo
Date: March 4
Show: Miu Miu FW24 - Fall/winter 2024
Stray Kids' Felix
Date: Expected to attend on the last day, March 5
Show: Louis Vuitton
Blackpink's Jennie
Date: Expected to attend on March 5.
Show: Chanel