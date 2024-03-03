 BLACKPINK's Lisa spotted at Taylor Swift's Singapore Eras Tour Day 2 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / BLACKPINK's Lisa spotted at Taylor Swift's Singapore Eras Tour Day 2

BLACKPINK's Lisa spotted at Taylor Swift's Singapore Eras Tour Day 2

ByAshima Grover
Mar 03, 2024 04:20 PM IST

BLACKPINK Lisa seems to be concert-hopping in Singapore. After SHINee's show, turns to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

On March 3, 2024, BLACKPINK's Lisa again rose to the top of social media trends when she was spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Day 2 show. Just a day ago, she lent support to her fellow K-pop industry colleagues and the boy group SHINee members. The Thai rapper is making the most of her Singapore sojourn as she hits two concerts in a row.

BLACKPINK's Lisa attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore on March 2. (Instagram)
BLACKPINK's Lisa attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore on March 2. (Instagram)

Her flight touched down at Singapore Changi Airport on February 29. Speculations about her attending Taylor Swift's concert in the Southeast Asian country arose instantly. However, she first dropped in at the SHINee World VI Perfect Illumination concert, held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 2. As a keen supporter of both the Korean music act and the American songwriter, Lisa was in for luck as Swift's concert venue - Singapore National Stadium - is within walking distance of the aforementioned venue.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: Taylor Swift's Singapore Eras Tour Day 1: ‘Rep TV’ chaos, new surprise songs

Lisa at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On