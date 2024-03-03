BLACKPINK's Lisa spotted at Taylor Swift's Singapore Eras Tour Day 2

On March 3, 2024, BLACKPINK's Lisa again rose to the top of social media trends when she was spotted at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Day 2 show. Just a day ago, she lent support to her fellow K-pop industry colleagues and the boy group SHINee members. The Thai rapper is making the most of her Singapore sojourn as she hits two concerts in a row. BLACKPINK's Lisa attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore on March 2. (Instagram)

Her flight touched down at Singapore Changi Airport on February 29. Speculations about her attending Taylor Swift's concert in the Southeast Asian country arose instantly. However, she first dropped in at the SHINee World VI Perfect Illumination concert, held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 2. As a keen supporter of both the Korean music act and the American songwriter, Lisa was in for luck as Swift's concert venue - Singapore National Stadium - is within walking distance of the aforementioned venue.

Lisa at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Singapore