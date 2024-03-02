Taylor Swift's Singapore Eras Tour Day 1: ‘Rep TV’ chaos unleashed, I Don't Wanna Live Forever's surprise comeback

From performing enchanted in a spell-binding, majestic purple gown to Taylor Swift reflecting on her family ties, the Singapore Eras Tour Day 1 kicked off on a wholesome note. The Cruel Summer enchantress will perform at her sole Southeast Asian tour stop for six nights before a two-month hiatus. Taking the National Stadium crowd in her embrace, the 14-time Grammy winner took some extra time to detail while Singapore held a special place in her heart. Taylor Swift performs Mine x Starlight and I Don't Wanna Live Forever x Dress as surprise songs for the first Eras Tour show in Singapore (March 2)(X )

A fan-shot video showed her opening up: “My mom actually spent a lot of her childhood with her mom and dad and sister growing up in Singapore”. Recollecting old family memories, she revealed that her mother would drive her past their old house whenever she came on tour. She's practically heard these Singapore stories her “whole life”. Opening her heart to the audience, she expressed her love to her fans.

“I love old and new friends the exact same amount. Whether you've been a fan for fifteen seconds or fifteen years, I'm just happy you wanted to spend your evening here with us,” added Taylor, welcoming all her fans with open arms.

Taylor Swift's Singapore Eras Tour Day 1 highlights:

Singapore Eras Tour Surprise Songs/Mashups: Resuming the widely loved trend of her surprise mashups, Swift tuned into some unexpected hits from the past. The Blast to the Past had her blending Mine (Speak Now - Taylor's Version) with Starlight (Red - Taylor's Version) on the guitar. As for the second acoustic twist, she turned to her piano and played the mashed-up fusion of I Don't Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker OST) and Dress (Reputation). She opted to rock out in the same iconic yellow dress she's donned on several occasions during the Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift store shuts down: As the Fearless singer continued her starry performances, her online store hit rock bottom. Fans trying to access it hit a dead-end, making many wonder if it was merely overloaded with too many real-time customers or if they should brace themselves for a new announcement.

Taylor Swift Instagram Live: The All Too Well songstress went live during her surprise song performance. Titled ‘A Message from the department’ with a black heart, the Instagram live stunned her fans as they held their breaths, waiting to hear a new revelation. Some associated the black heart emoji with the potential announcement of 'Rep TV' (Reputation - Taylor's Version). Others correlated it with the release of another physical album variant's release for The Tortured Poets Department, slated to release on April 19, 2024. The latter also made sense to many Swifties, considering the online Taylor store was also down.

However, for better or for worse, neither of these hypotheses came to fruition. The “meeting was adjourned”, with the livestream ending after the surprise mashup performance. Fans were even more perplexed and took X (formerly Twitter) by storm with tweets like, “Our Chairman left without an announcement”.