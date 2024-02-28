Taylor Swift blows a kiss to Sydney; Here's how the historic Eras Tour stop gave her a warm welcome

Following her four-day Sydney Eras Tour at Accor Stadium, popstar Taylor Swift has blown a hearty kiss to Australia's New South Wales capital. New South Wales extended Taylor Swift a warm welcome before her Eras Tour stint commenced at Accor Stadium on February 23, 2024. (Instagram, Destination NSW)

“Sydney, Sydney, Sydney, Sydney… what a whirlwind of endless magical moments with you”, began the new Taylor Swift Instagram post. Extending gratefulness, she cheered about her tour being the first to have played at Accor Stadium four times. Reminiscing the glorious days gone by, she tugged her fans' emotional heartstrings by listing down the great memories earned in the process.

From singing with Sabrina Carpenter, her surprise guest and dear friend, to all the “chaotic acoustic mashups” that got the crowds “singing AND screaming”, she attributed each moment to have filled her heart. Extending her gratitude to all the Aussie fans for “being so positive and passionate”, she sent her love-filled hug compressed into an Instagram post a few hours ago.

Taylor Swift's unforgettable Syndey moment:

This post officially marks the happy ending of the Eras Tour in Sydney as the Fearless singer plans to jump to the next chapter in Singapore on March 2.

How New South Wales kicked off the Taylor Swift Sydney Eras Tour:

A press release by Destination New South Wales, i.e., the lead government agency for NSW tourism, affirmed how the anticipated Eras Tour symbiotically bridged the gap between the megastar and Sydney's tourism and economy. Having become the epicentre for Taylor Swift fans from February 23-26, 2024, the city first welcomed the Lavender Haze star in her song's eponymous signature shade. Australian landmarks such as Allianz Stadium, SCG, CommBank Stadium and Accor Stadium lit up to mark the arrival of the historic tour, anticipated to be attended by 320,000 Swifties.

The same fandom, which reportedly caused travel chaos for the Western Australia cricket squad before the Marsh Cup final by selling out direct flights to Sydney, was welcomed with Taylor Swift insignia all over the city. Swift mania decked Joyce Drive's billboards. Many other city establishments also bowed down to adopt the Taylor theme.

Business Sydney projected a boost of $133 million to the city's economy, all thanks to Taylor Swift's takeover. On the other hand, Destination NSW estimated visitor expenses during the concert period to have cracked the $80 million threshold.

Before the first Taylor Swift Sydney concert, fans recreated the iconic 2018 ‘Syndey’ chant on social media. Businesses equally warmed up to the idea of celebrating the songstress in unison:

Home The Venue bar hosted the Eras Warm Up and Afterparties

Oz Jetboating ran a series of Taylor Swift sing-along jet boat rides accompanied by the majestic Sydney Harbour view.

Darlinghurst Cafe Harry's by Guils hosted a Taylor Swift-themed brunch

The Argyle kicked off a 'Taylor Rave'

Crown Sydney's Teahouse hosted a three-course Taylor Swift high tea

Messina, the beloved Sydney-based gelato brand, delighted fans with a unique ‘Blank Space Baby’ flavour

The Tea Cosy cafe in The Rocks NSW offered limited edition ‘Shake It Off’ milkshakes

Taylor Swift's arrival in Sydney ringed in transformative powers for the city, shaping it into the best Swifties destination ever. The atmospheric magic of the Swiftie Adventure tuned into a one-of-a-kind unforgettable experience for Swifties and other visitors.