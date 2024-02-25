Taylor Swift fans' Sydney ticket rush pushes Western Australia cricket team to indirect flights ahead of Marsh Cup final

Taylor Swift fans' love for their no. 1 artist resonates loud and clear. However, this time, that same heartwarmingly wholesome connection has cost The Western Australian team for the upcoming Marsh Cup final on Sunday, February 25. Swifties have collectively caused travel chaos for the cricket team, which is now stuck in a dilemma about their final clash against New South Wales. Swifties sell out tickets to Sydney, redirecting the Western Australia Cricket Team to indirect flights for the Marsh Cup final on February 25.(Instagram)

The scene has switched from the match being centred around WA vs New South Wales to WA vs Swifties as the cricketing squad struggles to find its way to the match venue. As if injured all-rounder Aaron Hardie's absence wasn't already a pressing matter of concern for the team, this turmoil fuelled by Taylor Swift fans has taken the cake.

Taylor Swift fans reign over Sydney flights

Left with no other option but to take the long route, the WA squad is taking separate flight routes to Sydney because Swifties have occupied most direct flights. Split into batches, the first group is set to go around Canberra, while the other is through Melbourne (a previous Taylor Swift Australia tour stop).

Despite the logistic haywire, Western Australia players remain optimistic and are treading closer to the match day with focus and determination.

The Anti-Hero megastar kicked off her Eras Tour Sydney stop on Friday, February 23. Her four-day routine will continue at Accor Stadium till February 26. Before this, she performed her three-day shows at Melbourne Cricket Ground, with Sabrina Carpenter as her special guest.

Tay Tay seems to have a new unwitting connection with cricket after sending football fans into a frenzy at the Super Bowl.

Australian bowler Andrew Tye quipped how Swift should've let them borrow her private jet. “It would've been nice if Taylor Swift had sent a jet over for us, seeing as she's cost us a direct flight, but that's OK,” jested the player on being unable to fly direct to Sydney from Perth because of the pop star's massy sold-out concerts.

This comment came after the singer was under fire for repeatedly jetting across the world, resulting in over eight times thousands of tonnes of carbon emissions in 2022. She reportedly downsized to just one jet earlier in February, selling the $40 million Dassault Falcon 900LX amid the jet tracking debacle.