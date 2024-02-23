Taylor Swift invites surprise guest on Eras Tour stage in Sydney after she ‘heroically sacrificed her show’

The latest heartwarming moment between Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter, who's once again stepped in as her opening act for the Eras Tour shows in Sydney, has lit up fans' hearts with admiration for the talented besties. Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter perform White Horse together at Accor Stadium.(X )

The Feather singer's moment in the spotlight was stolen from her when the first Sydney concert night got off to a rough start. Stormy weather and rain led to the evacuation of Accor Stadium to prevent any unforeseen dangers. This safety drill ultimately resulted in Carpenter's opening act being axed.

However, Taylor couldn't stand her support act's presentation being cancelled. Once the Fearless musician took to the stage, she made sure her talented friend got the chance to flaunt her artistry despite being twenty minutes behind schedule.

Taylor Swift - Sabrina Carpenter's sweet moment during Eras Tour Sydney concert

Inviting Sabrina to the stage, Taylor showered her with a string of supportive and wholesome adjectives: “My incredibly talented, wonderful, gorgeous, hilarious, genius opening act Sabrina Carpenter.”

“She heroically sacrificed her show, which I think is a crime against Sydney”, went on the Red songstress. Doing her bit to fix the issue, she brought her out and urged the Sydney crowd to “scream as loud as (they) possibly” could to welcome the “brilliant” Thumbs singer.

Taylor's surprise song performances at Eras Tour soon transformed into a surprise duet as the fans were treated to the acoustic session. The 24-year-old Carpenter took a seat beside Taylor at the piano.

Sabrina eventually opened up about the importance of White Horse for her as she was growing up; lucky for her, the sweet duo performed a new rendition of the song mashed up with Swift's 2020 Evermore track Coney Island. The 24-year-old pop singer has also opened for Taylor's concert stops in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

With Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, also attending the show, the Karma singer again made the most of the opportunity and changed the lyrics as a nod to the Kansas City Chiefs star player: "Karma is the guys on the Chiefs!" The power couple enjoyed their day out during their Sydney Zoo date ahead of the concert.