Taylor Swift breaks one major rule for Eras Tour concerts during Melbourne show | Watch

Taylor Swift is currently on the Australian leg of her global Eras Tour. During a show in Melbourne, the 34-year-old singer announced a change in one major rule for the upcoming concerts. Addressing the massive crowd at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, Swift said that going forward, she will no longer refrain from performing any “surprise” acoustic songs more than once. Taylor Swift breaks one major rule for Eras Tour shows(Instagram/ Taylor Swift)

Taylor Swift breaks major Eras Tour rule. Watch

In the video of her announcement that went viral on social media, Swift can be heard saying, “That was to challenge me to really get to all the ones that I just don’t naturally gravitate towards, and I feel really proud about having done that.”

The Midnights singer continued, “But this is sort of a public service announcement to everyone who might be anywhere else on the tour, or whatever, or watching this,” adding, “We have a lot of people, we’re very lucky to have a lot of people watch this on the internet and care about these shows if they’re not here.”

Throughout her speech, fans can be heard bursting with joy as they knew it was the moment of truth when Swift could reveal something unexpected. The Blank Space singer often makes major announcements during her shows, be it an album release or a surprise guest.

“I’ve just been kind of rethinking, and I’ve been thinking I want to be as creative as possible with the acoustic set moving forward, and I don’t want to limit anything or say, ‘If I played this song, I can’t play it again,'” Swift revealed.

In an attempt to cite a phrase, the Folklore singer even suffered a gaffe onstage as she said, “So, from now on, I don’t want to take any paint colours out of the paintbox.” She then corrected herself and said, “Or tools out of the toolbox.”

“I want to be able to play songs more than once if I feel like it and I want to be able to make changes to songs. Does that sound OK?” Swift concluded. Almost immediately, 96,000 people, who were in attendance erupted with joy.

Following the announcement, Swift surprised her fans with a mash-up of Come Back… Be Here from Red and Daylight from Lover. Meanwhile, the second surprise song of the night was a piano rendition of Teardrops on My Guitar, which is one of the major hits from her early days.