Taylor Swift's Getaway Car-August medley at Eras Tour show in Melbourne sends fans into frenzy

For her consecutive second run for the Eras Tour Melbourne series, Taylor Swift brought the best gift of a rare performance marathon on Saturday. The pop star has been heating up surprising songs for almost every single one of her concert outings on the world tour. The latest addition to this list was a heart-piercing medley of three songs that her fans can't have enough of even when served a piece - Getaway Car, August and The Other Side of the Door. Singer Taylor Swift performs at her concert for the international "The Eras Tour" in Tokyo, Japan February 7, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon ATTENTION EDITORS - NO COMMERCIAL OR BOOK SALES. NOT FOR USE ON ANY PRINT OR ELECTRONIC MAIN COVER OF MAGAZINES. EDITORIAL USE ONLY.(REUTERS)

The 34-year-old songstress' surprise mashup medley of the three fan-favourite tracks was pulled off her albums - Reputation, Folklore and Fearless, respectively - each representing a characteristic of her three past musical eras.

Fan-recorded videos and toom over the internet as the song titles and the phrase “I AM DONE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT” started trending on X (formerly Twitter). The videos capture her proclaiming to the fans, “I just really want you to be happy because you're making me happy”.

Watch the Taylor Swift Eras Tour Melbourne Day 2 surprise song mashup

Donning a red dress, she took the stage with her acoustic guitar. Taylor opened the surprise performance with Getaway Car. Just as she crossed the halfway mark, she dove into the chorus of her dreamy song of Folklore, august. Fan videos equally catch Swifties in a frenzy of excitement, as they obviously didn't see this one coming. Just as they were getting comfortable, another plot twist launched with The Other Side of the Door.

Along with the ear-catching, surprising Taylor Swift medley, another thunderbolt revelation led to a mesmerising performance of This is Me Trying as the singer played the tune on the piano.

The Melbourne show sightings have undoubtedly been a hit. For the preceding show on Friday, Swift launched her Midnights ballad, You're Losing Me. Another X video shows her acknowledging that it was “the biggest show” on this tour “or any tour” she's done so far as she performed in front of 96,000 fans.

Other much-loved moments with Eras Tour surprise songs have caught Taylor belting out to State of Grace and Mirrorball in Arizona, Our Song, Snow on the Beach, White Horse and Cowboy Like Me in Las Vegas, Ours, Death by a Thousand Cuts, Clean, Jump Then Fall, The Lucky One in Texas, Superman, The Outside, Come in With the Rain, You're on Your Own Kid in Tokyo and Red and You're Losing Me in Melbourne (to name a few).