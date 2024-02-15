Kanye West denies Taylor kicking him out of Super Bowl, snaps at Swifties: ‘I help…more than than I hurt her’

Kanye West has denied all claims about Taylor Swift booting him at the Super Bowl 2024. NFL star Brandon Marshall went up against the rapper, claiming that Ye had audacious plans to sabotage Swift at the big game. Kanye West mentions Taylor Swift in his new song again. (Instagram)

The astounding revelation came to light when Marshall accused Ye on the Paper Route podcast earlier this week. According to his knowledge, West had intentionally bought seats ahead of Taylor's suite to photobomb her media appearance. Eventually, the NFL star, who was in the league from 2016-18, suggested that Taylor never let Ye's plans come to fruition as she allegedly had him kicked out of the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Kanye West addresses the Super Bowl rumour

Although Ye's ongoing debacles overtly plot against his odds, one of his representatives attempted to clear the air in their talks with TMZ. They addressed Marshall's rhetoric as a “completely fabricated rumour” and dismissed it as untrue.

Even though Marshall sounds confident with his claims, Kanye didn't mention Swift's name in his recent conversation with TMZ at the LAX airport. Moreover, certain pictures suggest otherwise, too. Sources reported that they spotted Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, at the Super Bowl 2024 venue.

However, on another account, Ye couldn't stop himself from snapping at Taylor Swift fans as they tried to block him from climbing the music charts. In a “Swiftie emergency”, the pop singer's admirers decided to support Beyonce's new single Texas Hold 'Em, which sought to challenge West for the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, a fan mobilised Swift's fanbase to “buy and stream” Beyonce's single “to block him from the top spot”. (The user @souvlore has now gone private)

Ye didn't take this call to action declaration lightly. He took to Instagram to address the post. Its lengthy and verbose caption calls out Swifties, as he claims not to be “even thinking about Taylor Swift” in his latest track, Carnival, when he mentions, “I'm the new Jesus bi***”.

“This album is actually super positive and fun… Last year was incredibly challenging for me, my wife, my children… I've been banned from hotels, kicked out of companies…”, he wrote on Instagram. Find the new Kanye West Instagram post here.

He then goes on to address Vultures 1 being taken off platforms. He conflates it with the ‘mistreatment of my people because of our skin’, keeping his antisemitic controversy entirely out of sight.

Ye goes as far as claiming to be on Taylor's side when the Scooter Braun fiasco went down. Continuing to announce her and Beyonce as ‘big inspirations to all musicians’, he believes his longstanding beef with Swift has helped skyrocket her fame. His Instagram post states: “I'm sure I've been far more helpful to Taylor Swift's career than harmful”. Moreover, he labels himself as “not your (Swifties) enemy”, but not their friend either.

In the same post, he affirms that he wasn't expelled from the Super Bowl. He'd merely left his seat to go to "YG’s box and see different friends.