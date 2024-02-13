Kanye West almost claimed bankruptcy, addresses past antisemitic comments: ‘I got the right to my opinion’

Finally, having delivered the promised album Vultures Volume 1, Kanye West has succeeded again. However, things haven't been all hunky-dory in his world. In his latest interview with TMZ, the American rapper claims that he almost declared bankruptcy after being cancelled for his antisemitic comment. The Heartless rapper was recently also vocal on his social media about not landing any venues for his Vultures Listening Experience show before he finally hosted the listening party in his home city. Kanye West addresses the outcome of being cancelled for his antisemitic rants.

To get the message across about his clothing line, Ye even got the opportunity to flash his no-budget Yeezy Super Bowl commercial this Sunday. In his talks with the media outlets, the songwriter not only opened up about the success of his new album but also remained just as unapologetic about his previous rants.

Kanye West antisemitic comments addressed

“I was two months from going bankrupt, and I put everything I had into it”, confirmed West about his new album Vultures. Taking the cancellations into stride, he proudly admitted to taking back the number-one spot.

He went on to credit himself and his “various skill sets of music and clothing and fanbase” that helped him overcome the dark outcome of his comments. As TMZ extended another question about his antisemitic comments, and in typical Kanye West style, the rapper felt no remorse for anything. “They go the right to their opinion - I got the right to my opinion", said Ye.

Ye has also been under fire for his antisemite lyrics, which also led to the abrupt black during his Vultures listening party livestream.

Just a few hours ago, he even took to his Instagram to address the hate he's been getting online for posting inappropriate pictures of his wife Bianca Censori. A new Instagram post catches Kanye West and Bianca Censori all smiles at the LAX airport. “Ima post my wife as much as I want bro It makes me happy…”, he captioned his post. He even mentioned it in the video, “I posted my wife three times on purpose. I delivered the album and people still in my comments somehow…”