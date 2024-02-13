Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kiss, dance to Love Story at Super Bowl after-party. Watch

Singer Taylor Swift and her boyfriend-footballer Travis Kelce celebrated his win over the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl with a late-night party. Several videos and pictures of the duo dancing inside a nightclub emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce kiss and hug each other after Super Bowl win; she pats his back. Watch) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Las vegas party.

Taylor and Travis celebrate his win with a party

In a clip, the duo was seen in the XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. They were seen grooving to Taylor's famous song, Love Story. In another clip, they danced to a remix of the track. They also pointed to each other as the lyrics, “You’ll be the prince, and I’ll be the princess,” played on. Taylor and Travis also kissed and hugged each other.

Travis and Taylor groove to her song

Another clip showed Travis in the DJ booth dancing along to another of Taylor's songs, You Belong with Me. Taylor, in the crowd, was seen pointing to Travis in the booth while singing the track. For the party, both of them twinned in black outfits. A video also showed Taylor and Travis rocking their heads as they sat next to each other. In a clip, Travis was seen helping Taylor wear a jacket as he walked behind her.

Couple enjoy drinks, chicken fingers

As per People, the party continued till 5.15 am, and the couple enjoyed some chicken fingers together. Citing the Vegas nightclub, the report also said that they enjoyed fries with the dish, which were delivered to them in the club’s VIP section. Travis also made several victory laps in the club. Around 4 am, Travis joined Taylor to take in his status as a back-to-back Super Bowl champ.

About Travis and Taylor

After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in the Super Bowl, Taylor hugged, kissed and patted Travis. The singer attended the match with her mom, Andrea Swift. Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey. At the match, she seemingly chugged down beer amid an appreciative roar from the fans. She was spotted talking to Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in one of the private boxes.

About Taylor

Taylor is due back across the Pacific later this week. The international leg of her Eras Tour resumes Friday night in Australia with the first of three shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. “This week is truly the best kind of chaos,” she posted recently on Instagram. She recently won Album of the Year for a record fourth time at the Grammys. She also announced a new album dropping in April.

