Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce kiss and hug each other after Super Bowl win; she pats his back. Watch

Singer Taylor Swift and her boyfriend-footballer Travis Kelce celebrated his team's win at the Super Bowl 2024 with a kiss. Travis' Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers at the NFL championship in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. (Also Read | Congrats to Taylor Swift on winning Super Bowl 2024: Netizens celebrates Kansas City Chiefs' historic win) Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl.

Taylor and Travis share kisses, hugs

Several videos of the duo kissing after the win emerged on social media platforms. In a video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), Taylor and Travis were seen hugging each other and then kissing. She also patted his back. Though inaudible, Taylor also smiled and told Travis something.

Fans react to Taylor, Travis kiss

For the game, Taylor wore a black outfit and a red jacket. Reacting to the clip, a fan said, "So beautiful, started crying. Love people in love." A tweet read, "Beautiful. I wish them all the happiness in the world." "I said remember this moment," wrote another person.

Taylor watched game with family and friends

Taylor reached the stadium along with her mom, Andrea Swift, actor Blake Lively and rapper Ice Spice. During Post Malone's performance of America the Beautiful, she cuddled with Blake. She was also seen chugging beer and then slamming her cup down to an appreciative roar (and some boos) from the fans.

She flew from Tokyo to LA for the game and arrived about two hours before kickoff. Taylor was also seen talking to Travis' brother, Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in one of the private boxes. Singer Lana Del Rey joined the celeb-packed suite in time to catch Usher's halftime show. The guest performers included Alicia Keys, Ludacris and Lil Jon. Reba McEntire sang the national anthem.

About Taylor and Travis

Taylor has been dating Travis since the first few weeks of the NFL season. She began dating him after he said on his New Heights podcast that he had tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet during her performance at Arrowhead Stadium. He then invited her to watch him perform at the home of the Chiefs, and she surprisingly showed up for their Week 2 game against Chicago.

Taylor soon became a regular at games, both home and away, frequently sitting with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes. She occasionally brought along friends, including Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

About Taylor

The singer won a record-breaking fourth Album of the Year award at the Grammys for Midnights. She also announced her next album, The Tourtured Poets' Department, which will drop in April. She is due back across the Pacific later this week. The international leg of her Eras Tour resumes Friday night in Australia with the first of three shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

