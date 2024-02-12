Congrats to Taylor Swift on winning Super Bowl 2024: Netizens celebrates Kansas City Chiefs' historic win

Touchdowns and dance moves: Taylor Swift beams with joy, but it's not just her—her entire fandom, indeed the entire NFL crew and sports enthusiasts cheering for KC are over the moon. Swift's big kiss to Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 2024 win has sparked waves of excitement on social media. But when it comes to the flood of congratulatory messages and wishes, who's stealing the spotlight? Who's boosting TV viewership ratings? Whose arrival was the most anticipated? You guessed it—Taylor Swift, the answer to it all, bringing her signature swag to the celebration. Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - February 11, 2024 Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce celebrates with partner Taylor Swift after Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)

How the Super Bowl transformed into a Taylor show?

Whether Taylor Swift would grace the Super Bowl with her presence became one of the most searched internet queries in the days leading up to the event. Since the pop sensation began dating the NFL star, everything surrounding Kansas City and their recent games has revolved around Taylor, from the cheers to the jeers.

X is congratulating Taylor Swift on Kansas City Super Bowl win

Taylor Swift chugs beer in front of the booing crowd

Not everyone is happy though! The Cruel Summer singer, who had just wrapped up her concert schedule in Tokyo before hastily returning to Los Angeles to support her beau, Travis Kelce, at Super Bowl 2024, was unexpectedly met with a chorus of random boos from the stadium crowd instead of cheers. As soon as the camera panned towards her, she was captured on the jumbotron in the front row of her box, dramatically tossing back a beer.

This isn't the first instance of the pop superstar facing boos in the stadium. Ever since Taylor started attending NFL games to support Travis Kelce, she has frequently encountered such reactions from the Kansas City Chiefs opponents. However, this time, it appears she's in the mood for some light-hearted fun.

As the camera focused on her, With a quick flick of her drink, Taylor began to gulp. Amidst a mixture of applause and boos from the crowd, Taylor continued until she completed her drink, then slammed the empty can onto the table.