Watch: Taylor Swift is joy personified as Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVIII concludes with joyous celebrations as the Kansas City Chiefs emerge victorious! Patrick Mahomes delivers the game-winning touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman, clinching back-to-back Super Bowl championships for the Kansas City Chiefs! Taylor Swift jumps with joy, cheering loudly for her beau and his team! Kansas City Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowl championships with thrilling victory over San Francisco 49ers

Super Bowl LVIII, which some may know as the 2024 Super Bowl, saw the Kansas City Chiefs emerge victorious in a thrilling final against the San Francisco 49ers. The game was a nail-biter until the very end, with the 49ers holding the lead until the Chiefs secured a crucial touchdown in the closing moments. The final score was 25-22, marking a dramatic come-from-behind win for the Chiefs.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, celebrations erupted on and off the field. The win marked the Chiefs' third Super Bowl title in recent years, adding to their previous championships in 2020 and 2023. Taylor Swift found herself embraced by her group of close friends. The visibly emotional Midnight crooner, along with Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, rushed onto the field in search of Travis Kelce to join in the celebration following the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory!

San Francisco 49ers 22-25 Kansas City Chiefs

As the Lombardi Trophy is brought onto the field, the Chiefs prepare to raise it for the third time in five years. Witness the historic moment that sealed victory for the Kansas City Chiefs.

It was end-to-end stuff till the last minute and 49ers were ahead before the Kansas City Chiefs managed to score at the fag end. Read more.