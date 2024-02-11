Super Bowl 2024 Live Updates: When does Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers match start and end?

Super Bowl 2024 is finally here! Tonight San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will clash in a thrilling showdown, marking Las Vegas' debut as the host city for the American sporting extravaganza. Allegiant Stadium, home of the Super Bowl 58 football game, sits in front of snow-capped mountains, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. (AP)

As anticipation crackles in the Nevada desert, not only are football fans on the edge of their seats, but the star-studded crowd at the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. In the audience will be Taylor Swift, who jetted back to the U.S. for the event after a trans-Pacific performance in Tokyo.

On the field, the Chiefs, eyeing dynasty status, aim for their third Super Bowl victory in five seasons, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the charge. Meanwhile, the 49ers, seeking their sixth Super Bowl win, hope to avenge their loss to the Chiefs in 2020.

Super Bowl 2024 Kickoff time: Kickoff for the 2024 Super Bowl is scheduled for 6:30 pm ET tomorrow.

