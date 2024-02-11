Super Bowl 2024 Live Updates: When does Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers match start and end?
Super Bowl 2024: Catch all the latest updates from Las Vegas as Kansas City Chiefs takes on San Francisco 49ers with Taylor Swift expected to be in attendance.
Super Bowl 2024 is finally here! Tonight San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will clash in a thrilling showdown, marking Las Vegas' debut as the host city for the American sporting extravaganza.
As anticipation crackles in the Nevada desert, not only are football fans on the edge of their seats, but the star-studded crowd at the 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. In the audience will be Taylor Swift, who jetted back to the U.S. for the event after a trans-Pacific performance in Tokyo.
On the field, the Chiefs, eyeing dynasty status, aim for their third Super Bowl victory in five seasons, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the charge. Meanwhile, the 49ers, seeking their sixth Super Bowl win, hope to avenge their loss to the Chiefs in 2020.
Super Bowl 2024 Kickoff time: Kickoff for the 2024 Super Bowl is scheduled for 6:30 pm ET tomorrow.
Super Bowl 2024 Odds: 49ers -2
- Feb 12, 2024 03:31 AM IST
Super Bowl 2024: Taylor Swift just arrived at Allegiant Stadium with Blake Lively
The pop sensation and Travis Kelce's flame Taylor Swift is in Las Vegas to support her boyfriend and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl tonight.
The NFL and CBS, the network broadcasting the game, posted a video of Swift chatting with Ice Spice, a rapper, and Blake Lively, an actress, as she arrived at Allegiant Stadium. Swift’s parents, Scott and Andrea, accompanied her.Feb 12, 2024 03:29 AM IST
Super Bowl 2024: Who are the referees?
The officiating crew for Super Bowl LVIII will be led by referee Bill Vinovich, who has already been the referee for two previous Super Bowls. The following officials will join him in Las Vegas:
Feb 12, 2024 01:51 AM IST
- Umpire: Terry Killens
- Down judge: Patrick Holt
- Line judge: Mark Perlman
- Field judge: Tom Hill
- Side judge: Allen Baynes
- Back judge: Brad Freeman
- Replay official: Mike Chase
Meet Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers' mascots and their history
Warpaint: The Kansas City Chiefs have a unique mascot history that takes us back to the 60s. The original mascot, Warpaint, was a majestic horse-riding Seminole figure. However, in 1989, the Chiefs switched gears and introduced K.C. Wolf, a symbolic tribute to the Wolfpack – a group of passionate fans from the swinging 60s. Despite no wolves in Kansas City, K.C. Wolf has been the Chiefs' spirited leader ever since.
Sourdough Sam: Meet Sourdough Sam, the unsung hero of the San Francisco 49ers' sideline! This burly, bearded miner, clad in the No. 49 jersey, pays homage to the city's major export – sourdough bread. Since the 1970s, Sourdough Sam has been a symbol of the 49ers and the iconic city by the bay.
Explaining the choice of a bread-related mascot, a team representative shared, "Sourdough bread is synonymous with San Francisco, and we wanted a mascot that reflects the city's rich culture. Sourdough Sam perfectly embodies the toughness and resilience of our team."Feb 12, 2024 12:23 AM IST
Trump said Taylor Swift ‘will never’ endorse Biden
In a recent statement, former President Donald Trump criticized Taylor Swift's potential backing of President Joe Biden. Trump asserted that Biden hasn't done anything for Swift and won't in the future. He highlighted his efforts in signing copyright legislation, making it simpler for artists to earn money from online music streaming.
“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will. There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money. Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!” he wrote.Feb 11, 2024 10:42 PM IST
Will Travis Kelce steal the show in Super Bowl 2024?
As the Chiefs gear up for Super Bowl LVIII, all eyes are on Patrick Mahomes, but could tight end Travis Kelce be the game-changer? At 34, Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champion, is a force to be reckoned with on the offensive front. In last year's showdown, he delivered with 81 receiving yards and a crucial touchdown. Today, against the 49ers, Kelce aims for a third ring, ready to make his mark.Feb 11, 2024 10:36 PM IST
San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy's journey: From 'Mr. Irrelevant' to 49ers' starting QB
Brock Purdy's story is one of resilience and seizing opportunities. Drafted as 'Mr. Irrelevant' in 2022, Purdy was initially overlooked in the 49ers' quarterback hierarchy. However, due to injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy stepped up, winning all six regular-season games in 2022. Though an elbow injury affected the NFC Championship Game, Purdy made a full recovery, earning the starting quarterback role for the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 season.Feb 11, 2024 10:23 PM IST
Super Bowl 2024: When and where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers match?
The 2024 Super Bowl is here! Today, the San Francisco 49ers clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in a game that could make history. The Chiefs aim to secure back-to-back championships, a feat not seen in the NFL for two decades. Christian McCaffrey and the Niners stand in their way.
Whether you're hosting a watch party or hitting your local sports bar, here's a breakdown of when the action starts, how long it lasts, and all the details you need to catch every moment.
Super Bowl LVIII is set for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.
Super Bowl 58 will be on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at these times:
6:30 PM Eastern Time (EST) New York, New Jersey, Florida, Georgia, Washington DC, Boston, Philadelphia
3:30PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) / California, Nevada, Oregan, Washington
5:30 PM Central Time (CT) / Chicago, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Alabama, Tennesse
4:30PM Mountain Time (MT) / Utah, Colarado, New Mexico, Wyoming, Montana
2:30PM Alaska Time (AST) / Alaska
1:30PM Hawaii Time (HST) / Honolulu
You can catch all the live action on CBS and stream it on Paramount+.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) today. For the full experience, tune in 15-20 minutes early to catch performances by Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and Andra Day before the game kicks off.Feb 11, 2024 09:34 PM IST
No Taylor Swift sing-along, just Super Bowl action
The spotlight is on Taylor Swift as she settles into a suite at Allegiant Stadium. Joining her boyfriend's friends and family, the Grammy award-winning artist is expected to enjoy the game from a prime spot. Despite her presence, the NFL isn't putting her tunes in the spotlight.Feb 11, 2024 09:26 PM IST
What kind of grass does Allegiant Stadium has?
Allegiant Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders, is making waves at the Super Bowl with its modern design. The stadium, opened just three years ago in 2020, stands out with its retractable grass and turf fields. This feature is stealing the spotlight, offering a dynamic playing surface for both the NFL and college football.Feb 11, 2024 08:41 PM IST
Super Bowl 2024: Why do NFL teams choose to defer the coin toss?
Ever wondered about that coin toss at the beginning of a football game? Well, it's been a tradition for a long time. Both team captains meet, the coin goes up, and one team gets to decide. Let's break it down!
In today's NFL, captains meet three minutes before kickoff to decide who gets the ball first. The away team captain calls 'heads' or 'tails' as the coin flips. Winning the toss means choosing to kick, receive, defer, or pick the field direction.
Coin toss as it happens: When the coin toss moment arrives, players exchange greetings, maybe a few hugs. The official lays down the rules for a 'clean game.' Then, the coin is flipped, and the visiting captain makes the call. The coin lands flat, and the winner decides their game plan: kick, receive, defer, or field direction.
How does deferring in NFL work: Deferring in the NFL adds an interesting twist. When a team defers, they're saying, "We'll take the ball in the second half." The opposing team then gets to choose what they want to do. It's a strategic move, giving a team control later in the game.Feb 11, 2024 07:59 PM IST
Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane predicts Chiefs victory
Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane has made his Super Bowl LVIII prediction, favoring the Kansas City Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers. Despite being a 49ers fan at heart, Keane, echoing England striker Harry Kane, believes the Chiefs will clinch the victory with their world-class players and a great coach. Keane admits, "As a 49ers fan, I'd love to see them win it, but I'm going with the Chiefs."Feb 11, 2024 07:26 PM IST
Super Bowl halftime evolution - When did it first start?
In 1993, Michael Jackson's five-song set at Super Bowl XXVII marked the first-ever superstar performance during halftime. This iconic moment transformed the Super Bowl experience, shaping it into the captivating spectacle we know today. Jackson's performance remains etched in history as a defining moment in the evolution of Super Bowl entertainment.Feb 11, 2024 06:53 PM IST
Travis Kelce's million-dollar Super Bowl suite gesture
Kansas City Chiefs' star Travis Kelce is going all out for the Super Bowl, reportedly spending a whopping $1 million for a suite. The generous move ensures that both Kelce and Taylor Swift's families can enjoy the game together.
Kelce, with an estimated net worth of $40 million, joked about the expenses on his podcast. Taylor Swift, having just flown in from Tokyo, also dedicated a considerable sum to support her boyfriend on his big night. The couple's families will be in the stands together, making it a night to remember.Feb 11, 2024 06:43 PM IST
San Francisco 49ers' Brock Purdy honored with street renaming ahead of Super Bowl
The 49ers' Super Bowl fever extends beyond the field to Arizona, where QB Brock Purdy's hometown celebrates him in a unique way. PerryPuma Dr. is now officially Brock Purdy Way! In a special unveiling ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, Perry High School and the Town of Gilbert renamed the street outside the school in honor of the 24-year-old quarterback. Students even received special shirts for the occasion.Feb 11, 2024 06:21 PM IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might skip Super Bowl glamour this year
Breaking away from the Super Bowl glamour, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose a different adventure this year. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex skipped the football festivities, trading touchdowns for northern lights. After Harry's surprise appearance at the NFL earlier, the couple opted for a quieter evening, stepping away from the glitz of Super Bowl Sunday to enjoy the beauty of the northern lights. Read more hereFeb 11, 2024 06:09 PM IST
Will the indoor stadium affect the game? Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium
This year's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers takes place at the indoor Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. As fans speculate on the impact of the dome, historical data suggests a slight edge for the favourites in indoor games. With the 49ers as the current favourites, the dome factor adds an interesting dimension to the matchup. Will the controlled environment affect the game? We'll find out soon!Feb 11, 2024 05:47 PM IST
49ers fans rally in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl Showdown
Excitement is building in Las Vegas and San Francisco's Mission District as fans gear up for Sunday's Super Bowl clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Cameras captured the growing enthusiasm at popular spots like Westgate Sports Book and Joey's Tavern, where the 49ers Faithful have long gathered. The anticipation is palpable, and supporters are showing their unwavering support for their team.Feb 11, 2024 04:54 PM IST
A Guacamole problem
As the Super Bowl approaches, there could be problems for guacamole, a favorite game-time food in America: A lack of rain and warmer temperatures has resulted in fewer avocados being shipped from Mexico.
The western state of Michoacan, which supplies almost 90% of the creamy textured fruit for the big game, has suffered a hotter, drier climate that has led to a lack of water in growing areas.
Lakes in the state are literally drying up: Desperate avocado growers send tanker trucks down to suck up the last water, or divert streams, to feed their thirsty orchards, sparking conflicts. The state received about half the rain it normally gets last year, and reservoirs are at about 40% of capacity, with no rain in sight for months.
Meanwhile, some growers are illegally cutting down pine forests that feed the water system to plant more avocados. To top it all off, another American obsession — tequila — is starting to cause problems too.
The whole situation is not good for avocados. Last year, avocado exports from Michoacan for the Super Bowl grew by 20% to 140,000 tons. This year, that number actually declined by 2,000 tons, despite increased planting; meaning fewer of the creamy textured fruit in U.S. produce departments. Alejandro Méndez, the state secretary of the environment, estimates 30% of avocado orchards in Michoacan are now water-stressed.
Source: APFeb 11, 2024 04:52 PM IST
Arnie praises Taylor Swift
Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger praised Taylor Swift for bringing a new audience to the NFL, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.
The 'Terminator' star recently spoke with Yahoo Entertainment on football's expanding global popularity, as well as the singer's influence on the league since her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce became public at the start of the season.
"Football itself draws the hugest crowd because it's the most popular sport. But then to have someone like her be there and watch the game adds another kind of a thing that [attracts] a different audience," Schwarzenegger said.
"Especially younger girls are now more into football, they know the rules and all of that stuff, so it's really amazing."
Swift's debut appearance at a Chiefs game in September sparked a lot of interest among the league and fans.Feb 11, 2024 03:21 PM IST
Taylor Swiftly approaching
Will she make it in time? Intrepid flight trackers online seem to think so.
On social media, fans of Taylor Swift and aviation journalists believe they've identified Swift's private jet, labelled “The Football Era." It arrived from Tokyo's Haneda Airport to Los Angeles' LAX airport just after 3.30 pm local time.
Her transportation plans onward to Las Vegas, where her boyfriend, NFL star tight end Travis Kelce, will play in Sunday's Super Bowl, have yet to be revealed.
Representatives for Swift and VistaJet, the world's only global private aviation company, did not immediately respond to AP's request for comment.
Swift's last song was still ringing in the ears of thousands of fans at the Tokyo Dome on Saturday night when the singer rushed to a private jet at Haneda airport, presumably embarking on an intensely scrutinised journey to see Kelce.
“We're all gonna go on a great adventure,” Swift told the crowd earlier. She was speaking of the music, but it might also describe her race against time, which was to cross nine time zones and the international date line.
With a final bow at the end of her sold-out show, clad in a blue sequined outfit, the crowd screaming, strobe lights pulsing, confetti falling, Swift disappeared beneath the stage and her journey to the other side of the world began.
Her expected trip to see Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas has fired imaginations, and speculation, for weeks.
“I hope she can return in time. It's so romantic," said office worker Hitomi Takahashi, 29, who bought matching Taylor Swift sweatshirts with her friend and was taking photos just outside the Tokyo Dome.
About an hour after the end of the concert, AP journalists were near Haneda's private jet area when minivans drove up and someone went inside the gate area, as four to five people carrying large black umbrellas obstructed the view of the person.Feb 11, 2024 02:19 PM IST
Super Bowl 2024: Allegiant Stadium and Betting Odds
This year's Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has stirred conversations among fans regarding the impact of playing in an indoor venue. As the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers with a slim point spread favoring the Niners, enthusiasts are exploring whether the dome could be a game-changer.
Looking at Super Bowl history, 14 out of 57 games have been played indoors, and the betting favorite has emerged victorious 65% of the time overall. When focusing on the 20 indoor games, the favorite's success rate increases to 70%. This trend provides valuable insights for sports betting enthusiasts seeking an edge.
Analyzing against the spread, underdogs have covered 47% of the time in Super Bowl history. However, in indoor games, underdogs have covered the spread 40% of the time, potentially favoring the Chiefs in this matchup. Notably, the over/under dynamics show that, historically, the total has gone under 50% of the time in Super Bowls, but indoor games have seen a slightly better edge, with 55% going under.
While conventional wisdom may suggest that indoor venues lead to high-scoring games, the historical data doesn't strongly support this theory. As fans gear up for the clash between the Chiefs and the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, the venue's impact on betting odds adds an extra layer of intrigue to the Super Bowl excitement.Feb 11, 2024 02:15 PM IST
Super Bowl 2024 Pregame coverage: The Day Schedule
CBS is set to offer extensive pregame coverage on Super Bowl Sunday, catering to a variety of interests. The broadcast begins at 11:30 a.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ with "NFL Slimetime" on Nickelodeon, followed by NFL Films' "Road To The Super Bowl" at noon.
At 1 p.m. ET, an hour-long original documentary delves into the history of "The NFL Today" studio show.
This will be followed by traditional pregame show at 2 p.m. ET, originating from The Bellagio and Allegiant Stadium.
By 4:15 p.m., everyone will be at the stadium, preparing for the "Super Bowl on CBS Kickoff Show" starting at 6 p.m. ET. This segment includes the national anthem, "America the Beautiful," the coin toss, and team introductions.
The game itself begins at 6 p.m. ET, with the advertising slots during this period costing an estimated $7 million for a 30-second spot. This figure represents a slight increase from last year's game on Fox.Share this article
