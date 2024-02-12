Super Bowl 2024: Overtime rules explained

For the second time in NFL history, the Super Bowl went into overtime. The San Franciso 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs ended their regulation time tying 19-19 as Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker forced overtime with a 29-yard field goal with 3 seconds left to make the score 19-19. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, is unable to catch a pass while defended by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(AP)

Here’s what happens according to NFL rules:



1) An overtime period of 15 minutes will begin.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

2) Both teams will have the opportunity to posses the ball at least once, unless the team kicking off start the overtime period scores a safety on the receiving team’s initial position.

3) After each team possesses the ball, the team with more points is judged the winner.

4) If the team that possess the ball doesn’t score, or if the score is tied after each has had its chance to possess the ball, the next team to score will be declared the winner.

5) If the score is tied or if the second team’s initial possession has not ended, another overtime period will begin, regardless of how many 15-minute periods are necessary.

6) There will be a two-minute period between each overtime.

7) Each team gets three timeouts during a half.

Usher delivers high-energy performacne

Usher delivered a high-energy Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday that featured surprise appearances by some of his most famous collaborators as the R&B star rolled through a parade of his hits.

Sitting at a red piano, Alicia Keys was the first to be revealed as the two united to perform their 2004 duet "My Boo."

Guitar virtuoso H.E.R. was up next as she took the stage to tear through a blistering solo as Usher danced along.

Will.i.am, Lil Jon and Ludacris helped close out the intermission show with a energized rendition of Usher's biggest hit, "Yeah!"

Despite all of the extra star power, Usher was always at the center of the action as he sang, danced, tore off his shirt, and roller skated on a glowing stage at the stadium near the Las Vegas Strip.

"I love you," he told the appreciative crowd on hand to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL's title game.

The halftime show, which is typically the most watched musical performance of the year, is produced by Jay-Z's Roc Nation label and sponsored by Apple Music.

Usher Raymond IV has sold over 80 million records worldwide, climbing atop music charts and bringing home eight Grammy awards.

He released his first album in 1994 at the age of 16 and his ninth, "Coming Home," came out on Friday.

He recently ended a popular Las Vegas residency, where he brought Atlanta culture to Las Vegas and has a North American tour kicking off in August.

The stadium was packed with huge names from the world of music including Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift, who was at the game to cheer on her boyfriend, Chief's tight end Travis Kelce.

With inputs from agencies