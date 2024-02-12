Super Bowl 2024 15+ most buzzworthy ads so far: Google, Dunkin, Beyoncé, who stole the show?

Super Bowl LVIII concluded just moments ago, with the Kansas City Chiefs emerging victorious! Fans and spectators are still buzzing with excitement, and commercials are undoubtedly a major topic of discussion. From tear-jerking tales to hilarious antics, a diverse range of ads kept viewers engaged throughout the season. Check out, some of the commercials that are currently generating the most buzz and why. Most buzz-worthy commercials from Super Bowl 58(x)

Super Bowl LVIII commercials ranked

BMW

In BMW's 60-second commercial titled "Talkin' Like Walken," Christopher Walken is depicted navigating his day while driving his electric BMW i5. Upon arriving at a restaurant, Walken notices Usher at a nearby table and humorously asks, “Don't you have somewhere else to be?”

Beyoncé stars in Verizon ad

Beyoncé, a thirty-two-time Grammy winner, appeared in a Verizon advertisement in which she aimed to "break the internet." The commercial concludes with Beyoncé demanding, "Drop the new music," and fun part, she actually released her new music while viewers were glued to the Super Bowl screen.

Mountain Dew

Super Bowl commercial for Mountain Dew featuring Aubrey Plaza, known for her role in the TV series White Lotus. She stars in the 2024 film My Old Ass.

Squarespace and their Alien move

The commercial shows aliens coming to Earth, but no one is paying attention while they are using their laptops and phones to browse websites. Martin Scorsese's 30-second commercial is a brilliant move.

‘Dina and Mita’ for Doritos

In the one-minute commercial, Jenna Ortega, known for her role in 'Wednesday,' walks through a grocery store as Dina and Mita attempt to grab the last bag of Chile Limon-flavored Dinamita chips.

A Quiet Place: Day One

In a forerunner to John Krasinski's A Quiet Place, Lupita Nyong'o battles an extraterrestrial invasion. Yes, that's the trailer you should check out.

Google Pixel is here

A visually impaired man uses a new Google Pixel feature to take crisp pictures of his life. The touching story develops to a predictable but powerful ending.

Dunkin had a good one with Bennifer

In a Dunkin' Donuts ad, we see Ben Affleck making a playful attempt to impress Jennifer Lopez in a blustery setting. Meanwhile, Matt Damon appears a bit embarrassed by Affleck's antics, while Tom Brady enthusiastically cheers on from the sidelines.

Poppi is poppin

Soda brand Poppi brought its vision for the future of soda to Super Bowl 58 in a 60-second spot.

NYX Cosmetics with Cardi B

During the Super Bowl, Cardi B rapped about lip gloss, and although an accompanying comedy skit about men using Duck Plump was available online, CBS did not show it. What a disappointing snub.

Jason Momoa enjoys the "home internet feeling" with T-Mobile

Zach Braff and Donald Faison sing to Jason Momoa about T-Mobile's home internet benefits to the tune of "Flashdance... What a Feeling." Momoa joins in, dancing and adding his own twist to the song.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour on Disney+

Super Bowl cannot miss Taylor even here. Disney got quirky promoting Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film, exclusively on its streaming service Disney+, during Super Bowl 58.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen uses a montage of classic cars to showcase its 75-year history in the US for their 2024 Super Bowl commercial.

STōK Cold Brew

Hopkins showcases the skills needed for success in acting, ultimately landing the role of Wrex the Dragon, the cherished mascot for Wrexham AFC, the football team co-owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds.

Nerds

Nerds teased their first Big Game ad ahead of Super Bowl 58 with a 15-second clip that featured dancer and artist Addison Rae teaching dance.

Budweiser's touching ad

Budweiser's Super Bowl 58 commercial marks the return of both the beloved puppy and the iconic Clydesdales. This marks the first appearance of the horses since 2021.

Dove's Super Bowl commercial

Young female athletes take pratfalls across a variety of sports in what turns out to be a public service announcement for body positivity.