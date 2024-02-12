Super Bowl 2024: Taylor Swift just broke the ‘Drake Curse’, 'is there anything she can't do?', Swifties ask

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce and his city Kansas City Chiefs may have made history by winning their third Super Bowl in five years, but our pop queen is also ending the NFL season in style. Football - NFL - Super Bowl LVIII - Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - February 11, 2024 Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce celebrates with partner Taylor Swift after Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)

The lady in black ended all swirling rumors about her attendance to support boyfriend Travis Kelce. Taylor was there in Las Vegas after wrapping up the final night of her Tokyo tour. She sat in a star-studded box with her parents, the Kelce family, including Jason Kelce, and friend Blake Lively. When it all finished, she rushed down the field to kiss her beau.

For Swifties it isn't just Travis' victory, it's hers too. She has broken singer Drake's betting curse. On Saturday 37-year-old singer had revealed in an Instagram post that he has placed a bet of $1.15 million on Swifties-backed Kansas City Chiefs to win at the Super Bowl. "I can't bet against the Swifties," he wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of his betting slip on social media. This came as a warning for many!

What's the Drake curse?

Well his team always loses. Whoever he bets on has always been on the losing side. During Fifa he had bet 1 million for france to but they ended up losing. Worried Swifties were certain, “now they chiefs are going to lose because last time he did this with f1 leclerc ding’s,” a second lamented.

“the Drake curse is a real thing. just better to say congrats to whoever the other team is and save yourself time,” claimed a third.

And.. with the victory Drake's curse ended.

For Swifties it was the Taylor charm that helped KCC script history, as one of them said, “Is there anything she can't do?”

How much will Drake make?

He estimated to get a $2.346 million payout, a gain of $1.196 million. Last month, Drake placed a bet of $700,000 on Sean Strickland against Dricus du Plessis, according to a Stake Instagram post. Du Plessis took the win.

The artist also made an $850,000 wager on Logan Paul beating Dillon Danis by knockout in October last year, according to a post on his Instagram. While Paul won, there was no knockout. In September of last year, Drake bet $500,000 on Israel Adesanya in a fight against Sean Strickland; Strickland took the title.