Super Bowl 2024: Chiefs beat 49ers 25-22 in overtime to seal legacy

Patrick Mahomes threw a touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman to give the Kansas City Chiefs a 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in a Sin City Super Bowl thriller on Sunday, cementing their status as the latest NFL dynasty. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy as Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt looks on after the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. The Chiefs won 25-22.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(AP)

The blockbuster finish was worthy of the biggest show on the Strip as the Chiefs won a third Super Bowl in five years and became the NFL's first repeat champion since the New England Patriots in February 2005.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

After 49ers rookie kicker Jake Moody had booted a field goal to open overtime Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes marched down the field and finished the game with a three-yard touchdown pass to Hardman.

It was more heartbreak for Niners fans, who were looking to celebrate a record equalling sixth Super Bowl win but were once again denied by the Chiefs.

The Chiefs also sent the 49ers home empty handed in 2020 when they scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter for a 31-20 Super Bowl victory in Miami.

After a glitzy week of high-octane partying and obsessing over whether pop superstar Taylor Swift would make it back from Tokyo in time to watch boyfriend - Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce - play, the spotlight turned to the action on the field.

San Francisco dominated the opening half where the highlight for Chiefs supporters was Swift chugging down a drink and slamming down the cup as Niners fans booed.

Neither team were able to find their stride in a scoreless first quarter where both quarterbacks turned to the ground game.

The 49ers took charge in the second, opening up a 10-0 lead on a Super Bowl record field goal and bit of 'razzledazzle'.

Moody nailed a 55-yarder before San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan reached into his bag of tricks with a play that saw receiver Jauan Jennings, a former high school quarterback, throwing the ball across field to running back Christian McCaffrey, who scampered 21 yards for the score.

Kansas City got on the scoreboard just before the end of the half with kicker Harrison Butker chipping a 28-yard field goal to send the Chiefs into the break trailing 10-3.

MISSED CONVERSION

The misfiring Chiefs then sputtered out of the break when Mahomes was intercepted by Ji'Ayir Brown, turning the ball over on their own 44.

The Chiefs' play remained scrappy but their determination did not waver and Butker booted a Super Bowl record 57-yard field goal to trim the Niners' lead to 10-6.

Just before the end of the third quarter the Chiefs got the break they had been waiting for - a punt brushing off the leg of Niners Ray-Ray McCloud and the Chiefs recovered.

Mahomes quickly made San Francisco pay for the error, hitting Marquez Valdes-Scantling with a 16-yard touchdown to take the lead for the first time at 13-10.

San Francisco answered with a clinical 12 play, 75-yard drive that was capped by a 16-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to Jennings to put the 49ers up 16-13.

But Moody then missed the extra point to leave the Chiefs needing only a field goal to tie the contest.

That miss would prove costly as the Chiefs followed with another Butker field goal to leave it deadlocked at 16-16.

Moody redeemed himself with a pressure-packed 53-yard field goal with just under two minutes to play in regulation time, giving San Francisco a 19-16 lead, but Butker showed nerves of steel by banging home a 29-yarder to send the Super Bowl to overtime for just the second time.