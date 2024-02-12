Super Bowl 2024: Why Justin Bieber didn't perform with Usher at halftime

Why Justin Bieber skipped Usher’s Super Bowl halftime show: fans wonder Usher delivered a stunning performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, with Alicia Keys and H.E.R. joining him on stage. But many fans were left disappointed by the no-show of Justin Bieber, who was rumoured to be part of the show. Justin Bieber disappointed his fans by skipping the Super Bowl halftime show with Usher(AP/AFP)

Bieber, who collaborated with Usher on the popular song Somebody to Love, was seen in the audience with his wife, Hailey Bieber, instead of performing with his mentor. This raised eyebrows, as earlier reports indicated that Bieber and Usher were in discussions about a possible joint appearance.

Earlier TMZ even reported that Usher “has been hitting up Justin Bieber lately to talk about the prospect of JB joining him during the Super Bowl Halftime Show … which now sounds like a very real possibility. Still no word on whether Justin agreed—but we know they’ve been chatting …A LOT.”

Fans are hoping for Justin-Usher duo live

Bieber’s fans were hoping to see him on stage, as it would have been his second performance of 2024, after a more intimate show in Toronto on Feb 1. Bieber had cancelled his Justice World Tour dates last year, and has been keeping a low profile, working on his music.

Several reports say Bieber is preparing for a new album; hints at a split with Scooter, Bieber’s absence from the Super Bowl was not due to a lack of interest, but rather a focus on his new music.

A source told People, that Justin’s been working on his new record for the last six months. Scooter and SB Projects have not set up one session or done one thing for this [new] record. The relationship with Scooter has run its course.”

This suggests that Bieber is ready to make a comeback with a new album, and possibly a new management team. Fans are eagerly waiting for his next move, while wondering why he turned down Usher’s invitation for the Super Bowl halftime show.